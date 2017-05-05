Manchester City go into their clash with Crystal Palace sitting just one point ahead of cross-city rivals United as the battle for the top four intensifies.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 4th and a win by a margin of two goals would lift them above 3rd placed Liverpool, who do not play until Sunday, on goal difference.

For all of City’s flare and ability, however, their opponents this weekend are a well-drilled outfit buoyed since the arrival of Premier League specialist Sam Allardyce.

The Eagles are resurgent under their boss and have lifted themselves to 16th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone, having looked a certainty for relegation in February after a 0-4 home loss to Sunderland.

They have got their talented squad performing closer to what you would expect from a side which boasts talents such as Wilfried Zaha, Mamadou Sakho and Christian Benteke to name a few, and can be a danger to the best defences on their day.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday 6 May.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 11.30am.

Highlights will be shown on BBC1 at 10.20pm.

Preview

After being eliminated from the FA Cup in the semi-final loss at the hands of Arsenal, Manchester City can focus all of their energy into securing a top four place. The need for reinforcements over the summer is clear; they have an ageing squad and a manager who hopes to bring in players who fit in with his strict philosophy, which makes finishing in the Champions League places all the more important.

In terms of team news, it is expected that Scott Dann and James Tomkins will join Mamadou Sakho as Crystal Palace’s absentees, while Yohan Cabaye will be welcomed back after his recent rest. Manchester City were without John Stones and David Silva for their trip to the Riverside in the last round of fixtures and it is uncertain whether either will make it for the visit of Palace. Fabian Delph, who did feature against Middlesborough, picked up an injury in that game and may miss out as a result. Like their visitors, City will be boosted by the return of a fresh player rested in their last game, in this case in the form of Yaya Toure.

The Citizens will be hoping to kick off their favourable final four games with three points which would leave them in good stead for a strong end to the season. Crystal Palace have a good recent record against top six opponents, beating Arsenal and Tottenham in April, and will be keen to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time since February.

It’s a big game for…

Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian is likely to partner Aguero up front and will be eager to show City what they have missed during his time out injured. He has made a blistering start to his career in England, scoring four goals in six league appearances, which is exactly the sort of form which lead Guardiola to suggest that his team would be higher placed in the league if they did not have to wait until January to sign Jesus. He will be hoping to add to his tally in the absence of Palace’s first choice centre backs.

Best stat

Crystal Palace have beaten Manchester City just once in all competitions since 2001/02: a 2-1 League victory in April 2015. City have won every other meeting in that period.

Player to watch…

Wilfried Zaha: The Ivorian international has been in scintillating form of late, prompting speculation of a big money move to Tottenham in the summer. He has rediscovered his direct, skilful style which convinced Sir Alex Ferguson to make Zaha his last ever signing as Manchester United manager and has been vital in Palace’s upturn in fortunes since Allardyce arrived at the helm. If he can get at City’s ropey fullbacks, likely to be Zabaleta and Clichy, he could inflict serious damage.

Past three meetings

Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 3

FA Cup, January 2017

Crystal Palace 1 Manchester City 2

Premier League, November 2016

Manchester City 4 Crystal Palace 0

Premier League, January 2016

Form guide

Manchester City: DDLWW

Crystal Palace: LLWDW

Odds

Provided by 888 Sport

Manchester City to win: 1/4

Crystal Palace to win: 19/2

Draw: 23/4