Manchester City vs Crystal Palace player ratings: David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne outstanding for five-star City

We run the rule over the two teams

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace player ratings

  • 2/23 Willy Caballero – 6 out of 10

    The keeper only had one real test today and this came in the form of a header from Benteke. He managed to parry the attempt out and keep the scores level.

  • 3/23 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10

    The defender was pushing up the pitch well, but at times he needed to track back quicker as he was leaving his side vulnerable at the back.

  • 4/23 Vincent Kompany – 7 out of 10

    Any striker in the world would be pleased with the goal that Kompany scored – it was terrific. Aside from this, he defended well and made moves from the back.

  • 5/23 Nicolas Otamendi – 7 out of 10

    He scored City’s fifth to cap off a tremendous performance. Defensively it was a relatively straight forward day, but he did his job and protected Caballero throughout.

  • 6/23 Gael Clichy – 6 out of 10

    Held his position well at the back and was using the width of the ball well with his clearances.

  • 7/23 Yaya Toure – 7 out of 10

    He patrolled the middle of the park and was the engine of the City side. His passing was remarkable and he appeared to have no end of energy.

  • 8/23 Leroy Sane – 8 out of 10

    As always, the 21-year-old was brimming with confidence and he caused endless problems for the Palace defence. It is a shock that he is not on the scoresheet, but he had several attempts denied by Hennessey.

  • 9/23 Kevin De Bruyne – 9 out of 10

    He scored the third, assisted the second and made a nuisance of himself throughout. He was energetic, disciplined and he was pinging passes around the pitch all day.

  • 10/23 David Silva – 9 out of 10

    He opened the scoring for City in under two minutes, which set the side up for success. Following that, it was a simply sensational display.

  • 11/23 Raheem Sterling – 8 out of 10

    He scored City’s fourth and assisted the opener. Overall, it was an impressive display from the 22-year-old.

  • 12/23 Gabriel Jesus – 8 out of 10

    The youngsters work off the ball stood out today – it was opening up the game, creating the space and allowing his side to play the way that they want to. Top stuff.

  • 13/23 Wayne Hennessey – 5 out of 10

    The keeper made a handful of remarkable saves, but he conceded five, which is a bad day at the office for any goalkeeper.

  • 14/23 Joel Ward – 5 out of 10

    Ward was made to look inadequate today against an attacking force of such ability. His lack of pace proved problematic for Palace.

  • 15/23 Martin Kelly – 6 out of 10

    Kelly did well in terms of his defensive duties, but his weak header put Silva’s opportunity on a plate for the opener.

  • 16/23 Jeff Schlupp – 5 out of 10

    His rapid pace saved Palace at times, but he needs to put a lid on his temper and work on his positioning.

  • 17/23 Patrick Van Aanholt – 5 out of 10

    The ideas were all there for Aanholt, but none of it appeared to go to plan. His clearances were intercepted, he was always shut down in possession and his tackles were reckless.

  • 18/23 James McArthur – 3 out of 10

    Saw little of the ball and when he did, he was careless and clumsy.

  • 19/23 Luka Milivojevic – 6 out of 10

    The midfielder proved valuable defensively for the visitors today, as he made a number of key tackles and interceptions.

  • 20/23 Jason Puncheon – 5 out of 10

    It was a mediocre display from Puncheon, where he looked lost at times. He did not see enough of possession, which meant he had no real impact on the game.

  • 21/23 Wilfried Zaha – 6 out of 10

    His confidence in possession was encouraging for Allardyce’s men, but his lack of service did not allow him to show his true potential.

  • 22/23 Christian Benteke – 6 out of 10

    His headed attempt in the first half was certainly Palace’s best chance of the game, but he failed to put it past Caballero.

  • 23/23 Andros Townsend – 5 out of 10

    His loose marking on Sterling allowed the City winger to assist City’s opener. Aside from that, the 25-year-old did not do a lot.

Manchester City playmakers David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday, as Pep Guardiola's team rediscovered its attacking potency at Etihad Stadium to cement a top-four place.

Running an open game from central midfield, Silva and De Bruyne both scored and played a part in another goal curled home sweetly by Vincent Kompany. Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi, again from a free kick by De Bruyne, added late goals as Palace was swept aside, leaving the visitors still to definitely secure their top-flight status for another season.

City climbed to third place, above Liverpool on goal difference, and opened up a four-point gap to fifth-placed Manchester United, which plays at Arsenal on Sunday. Another season in the Champions League is looking increasingly likely for City with games left against Leicester and West Bromwich Albion at home and away to Watford.

Five things we learned from City's thumping win over Palace

Despite being without injured top scorer Sergio Aguero, City recorded its biggest league win under Guardiola, having often struggled to put away teams at home because of wayward finishing and sloppy defending.

"We wanted to set up this chain of homes games right," Kompany said. "It couldn't have gone any better. But we need to repeat those performances in the next two games at home."

Additional reporting by AP.

