A match between Pep Guardiola and Sam Allardyce offers one of the Premier League’s more fascinating style clashes. As it turned out, their meeting was barely a contest.

Guardiola’s Manchester City had the guile and style. Allardyce’s Crystal Palace did not show enough of the work ethic required to rough up the aristocrats. The result was a straightforward home win.

David Silva’s return from injury gave City just the pep their manager required; the playmaker marked his 200th Premier League start with a well-taken goal inside the first two minutes, and once Vincent Kompany had made it 2-0 early in the second half, the home side never looked back.

Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi added gloss with further goals to ensure a City win, and increase the likelihood of Champions League qualification. After a fair few stumbles over the last two months, this was a very welcome victory for Guardiola.

The manager has pinpointed a failure in both penalty areas as the chief reason for their failure to mount a title challenge this season. Too often, City have failed to take chances, while conceding too freely. Guardiola’s first season in England has disproved the idea that possession is nine-tenths of the law.

They started well against Palace, they looked as if they would revert to bad habits. Silva’s early goal was followed by half-an-hour of domination with nothing further to show for it, before City nearly lost the lead out of nowhere. The wobble was overcome, though.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace player ratings







23 show all Manchester City vs Crystal Palace player ratings











































1/23 How did the players perform? We run the rule over the two teams at the Etihad Stadium Getty Images

2/23 Willy Caballero – 6 out of 10 The keeper only had one real test today and this came in the form of a header from Benteke. He managed to parry the attempt out and keep the scores level. AFP/Getty Images

3/23 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10 The defender was pushing up the pitch well, but at times he needed to track back quicker as he was leaving his side vulnerable at the back. Getty Images

4/23 Vincent Kompany – 7 out of 10 Any striker in the world would be pleased with the goal that Kompany scored – it was terrific. Aside from this, he defended well and made moves from the back. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Nicolas Otamendi – 7 out of 10 He scored City’s fifth to cap off a tremendous performance. Defensively it was a relatively straight forward day, but he did his job and protected Caballero throughout. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Gael Clichy – 6 out of 10 Held his position well at the back and was using the width of the ball well with his clearances. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Yaya Toure – 7 out of 10 He patrolled the middle of the park and was the engine of the City side. His passing was remarkable and he appeared to have no end of energy. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Leroy Sane – 8 out of 10 As always, the 21-year-old was brimming with confidence and he caused endless problems for the Palace defence. It is a shock that he is not on the scoresheet, but he had several attempts denied by Hennessey. Getty Images

9/23 Kevin De Bruyne – 9 out of 10 He scored the third, assisted the second and made a nuisance of himself throughout. He was energetic, disciplined and he was pinging passes around the pitch all day. Getty Images

10/23 David Silva – 9 out of 10 He opened the scoring for City in under two minutes, which set the side up for success. Following that, it was a simply sensational display. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Raheem Sterling – 8 out of 10 He scored City’s fourth and assisted the opener. Overall, it was an impressive display from the 22-year-old. Getty Images

12/23 Gabriel Jesus – 8 out of 10 The youngsters work off the ball stood out today – it was opening up the game, creating the space and allowing his side to play the way that they want to. Top stuff. AFP/Getty Images

13/23 Wayne Hennessey – 5 out of 10 The keeper made a handful of remarkable saves, but he conceded five, which is a bad day at the office for any goalkeeper. Getty Images

14/23 Joel Ward – 5 out of 10 Ward was made to look inadequate today against an attacking force of such ability. His lack of pace proved problematic for Palace. Getty Images

15/23 Martin Kelly – 6 out of 10 Kelly did well in terms of his defensive duties, but his weak header put Silva’s opportunity on a plate for the opener. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Jeff Schlupp – 5 out of 10 His rapid pace saved Palace at times, but he needs to put a lid on his temper and work on his positioning. Getty Images

17/23 Patrick Van Aanholt – 5 out of 10 The ideas were all there for Aanholt, but none of it appeared to go to plan. His clearances were intercepted, he was always shut down in possession and his tackles were reckless. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 James McArthur – 3 out of 10 Saw little of the ball and when he did, he was careless and clumsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Luka Milivojevic – 6 out of 10 The midfielder proved valuable defensively for the visitors today, as he made a number of key tackles and interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Jason Puncheon – 5 out of 10 It was a mediocre display from Puncheon, where he looked lost at times. He did not see enough of possession, which meant he had no real impact on the game. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Wilfried Zaha – 6 out of 10 His confidence in possession was encouraging for Allardyce’s men, but his lack of service did not allow him to show his true potential. Getty Images

22/23 Christian Benteke – 6 out of 10 His headed attempt in the first half was certainly Palace’s best chance of the game, but he failed to put it past Caballero. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Andros Townsend – 5 out of 10 His loose marking on Sterling allowed the City winger to assist City’s opener. Aside from that, the 25-year-old did not do a lot. Getty Images

“If we had arrived in the last 20 minutes of the game at 1-0, then we would not have won the game,” Guardiola said.

“I said that at half-time to the players: ‘Score a goal or forget about it – we are not able to win.’ It has happened a lot of times this season. I hope next season, we improve on that.”

The opener, City’s fastest in any game this season, came with just one minute and 54 seconds played, as Silva starting and finished the move.

David Silva celebrates putting Manchester City ahead inside two minutes ( Getty )

Back from a fortnight out with a knee injury, the Spain playmaker angled a chip towards Raheem Sterling and then, when the cross was half-cleared by Martin Kelly, timed his run perfectly to sidefoot a volley into the corner of the net.

The Palace defence was stretched repeatedly as City sought more, and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was alert to beat out two shots from Leroy Sane, who had cut in from the left to drive at goal on both occasions.

Yet for all their pressure, City could easily have lost their lead 10 minutes before half-time, when Andros Townsend got down the right to cross, Christian Benteke climbed above stand-in right-back Fernandinho to head down, and Willy Caballero made a fine one-handed save.

Kompany produced a lovely finish to smash home the second ( Getty )

However, Guardiola’s side recovered their composure and extended their lead three minutes after the restart.

After De Bruyne’s corner had been cleared, Silva worked the ball back to the Belgium international, who rolled a pass inside for Kompany to sweep in with a vicious first-time shot.

De Bruyne almost made it three with a dipping 25-yard free-kick that brushed the top of the crossbar, before Hennessey was called into action twice more to deny Fernandinho and Sane.

Vincent Kompany celebrates after scoring Manchester City's second goal ( Getty )

However, Guardiola’s side recovered their composure and extended their lead three minutes after the restart.

After De Bruyne’s corner had been cleared, Silva worked the ball back to the Belgium international, who rolled a pass inside for Kompany to sweep in with a vicious first-time shot.

De Bruyne almost made it three with a dipping 25-yard free-kick that brushed the top of the crossbar, before Hennessey was called into action twice more to deny Fernandinho and Sane.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with Leroy Sane after netting the third ( Getty )

With his growing influence on the game, De Bruyne deserved a goal, and it arrived shortly before the hour mark, steering a shot under Hennessey and just inside the post after Sterling had held off Schlupp to reach Silva’s header forward and set up the chance.

By now, City were in total control, and the fourth goal had the feel of a training ground exercise about it. Yaya Toure had all the time he wanted to play a diagonal ball towards substitute Pablo Zabaleta, who guided a header back for Sterling to finish from 20 yards.

Raheem Sterling celebrates adding the fourth for City ( Getty )

Palace then suffered what, for Allardyce, must have been the ultimate indignity: Conceding from a set-piece. Their defence dozed as De Bruyne swung in a free-kick, and the unmarked Otamendi could hardly believe his luck as he dived to head in.

Allardyce was not a happy man. “All five goals could have been avoided if we had defended properly,” he said. “That is the biggest disappointment.

“Manchester City, normally when they beat you here, produce outstanding skills but we gifted them easy chances to score and they thrashed us.”

Teams

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Caballero; Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy; Toure; Sane (Navas 84), De Bruyne, Silva (Zabaleta 67), Sterling; Jesus (Iheanacho 84).

Substitutes not used: Gunn, Sagna, Kolarov, Fernando.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Hennessey; Ward, Kelly (Delaney 76), Schlupp, van Aanholt; McArthur, Milivojevic (Flamini 67), Puncheon; Townsend (Lee 57), Benteke, Zaha.

Substitutes not used: Speroni, Sako, Remy, Campbell.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)