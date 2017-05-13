  1. Sport
Manchester City vs Leicester: Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus lead the way in Citizens victory

A player-by-player look at the two teams

Manchester City vs Leicester player ratings

  • 1/22 Willy Caballero - 6

    Not much to do, perhaps his biggest contribution was a bit of time-wasting at the end as Man City resisted a late Leicester surge.

    Getty Images

  • 2/22 Fernandinho - 6

    Missed an early free header from a corner and very lucky to escape punishment for smashing Albrighton in the face with his forearm. Otherwise had little impact.

    Getty Images

  • 3/22 Vincent Kompany - 6

    Not overly tested in defence, picked up a yellow card for a cynical but necessary foul on Chilwell.

    Getty Images

  • 4/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 5

    Slipped for Okazaki goal and was occasionally a little suspect looking in defence. Lucky not to be caught out again.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/22 Gael Clichy - 4

    Hesitant in attack and suspect in defence, was fortunate the clear penalty he conceded wasn’t converted.

    Getty Images

  • 6/22 Yaya Toure - 7

    Man-of-the-match performance from the Ivorian. Kept the midfield ticking over with his passing and controlled the run of play from his deep-lying position in front of the City defence.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/22 Raheem Sterling - 7

    A constant menace for City and enjoyed a lively tussle with Chilwell all afternoon.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 8/22 Kevin De Bruyne - 6

    A fairly quiet game from the talented Belgian, outshone by his fellow forwards.

    Getty Images

  • 9/22 David Silva - 7

    Scored the opening goal and was a constant danger in the first half although was a little anonymous in the second.

    Getty Images

  • 10/22 Leroy Sane - 7

    Was a threat on the ball all game long and repeatedly got the better of Danny Simpson with his pace and quick feet.

    Getty

  • 11/22 Gabriel Jesus - 7

    Made no mistake from the spot and enjoyed another good display up front. Could have been a bit more clinical though.

    Getty Images

  • 12/22 Kasper Schmeichel - 6

    Couldn’t do much about either goal. Distribution was on point, did the basics well.

    Getty Images

  • 13/22 Danny Simpson - 5

    Fortunate not to be punished on the occasions when he lost his opposite man and was forced into a foul.

    Getty Images

  • 14/22 Yohan Benalouane - 6

    Terribly clumsy hack on Sane to give away penalty but made amends with a good block later on in the game. A mixed bag.

    Getty Images

  • 15/22 Christian Fuchs - 7

    Played out of position at centre back but actually looked quite good there and prevented a couple of City chances from going any further.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 16/22 Ben Chilwell - 7

    Battled well with Sterling and was rarely caught out in defence and looked good going forward too.

    Getty Images

  • 17/22 Riyad Mahrez - 6

    Very quiet for a large part of the game, making his only real contribution as the last man in defence, then won a penalty but blew the chance from the spot in an unusual incident.

    Getty Images

  • 18/22 Andy King - 5

    Crunched Gabriel Jesus early on but didn’t have much other impact on the game and was subbed off injured with just over 20 minutes to go.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 19/22 Wilfred Ndidi - 7

    Involved quite a lot during the game. Made a series of crucial interceptions. Defensively solid.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 20/22 Marc Albrighton - 7

    Provided the assist for Okazaki and could have equalised in the second half but scuffed a great chance. Also got a cheeky forearm to the face from Fernandinho just to liven up his afternoon.

    Getty Images

  • 21/22 Shinji Okazaki - 7

    Took his goal very well indeed and remained lively whenever he got a chance in attack, subbed with just over 15 minutes to go.

    Getty Images

  • 22/22 Jamie Vardy - 5

    Not given many chances but scuffed them when he did get a sight on goal. Industrious as ever, though.

    Getty Images

David Silva opened the scoring at the Etihad

Riyad Mahrez's penalty slip ensured Manchester City did not take a tumble of their own in the Champions League race, moving third with a 2-1 win over Leicester at the Etihad Stadium.

On the fifth anniversary of their first Premier League title win their 2012 hero Sergio Aguero was restricted to a late cameo but a penalty from his heir apparent, Gabriel Jesus, and David Silva's opener left City with the points.

Shinji Okazaki gave the Foxes hope with a stunning volley before half-time but when Mahrez had the chance to level from the spot 13 minutes from time, he lost his footing and touched the ball into his standing leg.

  • Read more

Five things we learned as Manchester City held on against Leicester

The effort somehow still ended up in the top corner but referee Robert Madley spotted the infringement and chalked off what would have been a fitting reward for Leicester's unexpected comeback.

Instead City finally put away their bogey side, who have taken seven points from the the last three games between these sides, including December's 4-2 thrashing at the King Power Stadium.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.

