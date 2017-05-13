Manchester City host a reinvigorated Leicester at the Etihad in this weekend’s early kick-off as the race for the top-four intensifies. Liverpool’s draw against Southampton was good news for the Citizens, as was Arsenal’s victory over Manchester United, who could have closed the gap on their rivals to just one point if they had won at the Emirates. City can climb above Liverpool into 3rd, who do not play until the following day, and have also played a game more than their Champions League chasing rivals.

Pep Guardiola hits back at Gary Neville's claims about Manchester City's title credentials Pep Guardiola has hit back at Gary Neville's claims that his style will never succeed at Manchester City and insists he will not adopt Chelsea's tactics of increased physicality to win games. City have back-to-back home games this week, firstly with Leicester City on Saturday before West Brom visit the Etihad on Tuesday night, with Guardiola knowing two wins will all but guarantee them Champions League football. Arsene Wenger channels his inner Theresa May in Arsenal top-four rallying cry The UK general election is apparently not something that has escaped Arsene Wenger's meticulous attention to detail as he echoed Theresa May's Tory rhetoric in urging Arsenal to remain 'strong and stable' in their hunt of the top four. Arsenal head to traditional bogey team Stoke on Saturday evening as they look to continue their belated assault on the Champions League places and build upon the back to back 2-0 wins over Manchester United and Southampton. Good morning and welcome to The Independent's coverage of today's Premier League football, first up it's Manchester City vs last season's newly-deposed champions Leicester.

What time does it start?

Manchester City vs Leicester kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday 13th May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11:30am. Highlights will be shown the same evening, at 10:20pm on BBC one and 10:30pm on Sky Sports 1.

It’s a big game for…

David Silva. His form over the past few seasons has been slightly inconsistent, but on his day the Spaniard is one of the best creative midfielders in world football. He completely ran the show against Crystal Palace in his last game, and will cause Leicester all sorts of problems if he is on his game. If he continues to play well until the end of the season, Manchester City will surely confirm their qualification into next season’s Champions League.

Silva in action for City (AFP/ Getty Images)

Best stat…

Manchester City have not beaten Leicester in any of their past three meetings; a run which includes two losses and a draw.

Remember when…

Leicester beat Manchester City 3-1 last year to take an important step towards the title. Goals from Riyad Mahrez and Robert Huth secured victory for the Foxes that day.

Player to watch...

Wilfred Ndidi. The 20-year old midfielder scored his third goal for the club against Watford last weekend and has performed well in recent months in the void left by N’Golo Kante. He is an energetic all-rounder who has settled well in his first season in English football, and his excellent current form makes him an exciting player to watch.

Wilfred Ndidi - the player to watch ( Getty )

Past three meetings…

Leicester City 4 Manchester City 2, Premier League, December 2016

Manchester City 1 Leicester City 3, Premier League, February 2016

Leicester City 0 Manchester City 0, Premier League, December 2015

Form guide…

Manchester City: WLDDW

Leicester: DDLWW

Odds…

Manchester City to win: 6/25

Leicester City to win: 10/1

Draw: 23/4