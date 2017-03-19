Manchester City and Liverpool had to settle for a point each in their battle for Champions League qualification after a thrilling 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Former City player James Milner put Liverpool ahead in a ferocious, end-to-end Premier League contest with a 51st-minute penalty but Sergio Aguero's 25th goal of the season earned City a share of the spoils.

Both sides had numerous chances to score a winner with City, responding well after their Champions League loss in Monaco, going closest when Kevin De Bruyne hit the post.

Aguero also had two more good late chances while, earlier, City's Willy Caballero had been the busier of the two goalkeepers.

Who impressed in a thrilling, end-to-end encounter at the Etihad? Take a look at the gallery above to find out how we rated the players.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments.

Additional reporting by PA