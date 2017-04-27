  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Manchester City vs Manchester United player ratings: Sergio Ageruo fails to score as Marouane Fellaini sees red

We run the rule over both teams at the Etihad Stadium

Click to follow

City vs United player ratings

City vs United player ratings

  • 1/23 Manchester derby player ratings

    We run the rule over the two teams.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/23 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10

    A typically erratic performance. Came haring off his line to pat a cross down directly into the path of a United attacker in the first-half. Subbed late on with an apparent hamstring injury.

    Getty Images

  • 3/23 Pablo Zabaleta - 6 out of 10

    Twice skinned by Rashford. But like Kolarov on the opposite flank, did well going forward.

    Getty Images

  • 4/23 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10

    An assured performance from City's captain. Coped well against the pace of Rashford and made a couple of important blocks, too.

    Getty Images

  • 5/23 Nicolas Otamendi - 6 out of 10

    Struggled desperately against Rashford's pace. But impressed in possession and looks a far better player when sat alongside Kompany.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 6/23 Aleksander Kolarov - 7 out of 10

    Looked shaky when defending but did well going forward. Had a couple of good long-range shots and his crosses into the box were deadly.

    Getty Images

  • 7/23 Yaya Toure - 6 out of 10

    Performed better than Fernandinho and did well when in possession. But neither side truly won the midfield battle.

    Getty Images

  • 8/23 Fernandinho - 5 out of 10

    A poor performance from the Brazilian. Made a number of unnecessary fouls and - remarkably - failed to make a single tackle all evening.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 9/23 Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10

    Lively throughout but spurned a couple of good opportunities. Guilty of nervously shooting on goal when played through in the first-half.

    Getty Images

  • 10/23 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10

    A fine performance from the Belgian. Dominated Herrera, made life difficult for Carrick and Fellaini and was unlucky not to score with a couple of powerful long-range drives.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/23 Leroy Sane - 6 out of 10

    Looked dangerous with the ball at his feet and had the better of Valencia. But drifted out of the game in the second-half.

    Getty Images

  • 12/23 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10

    One of City's best players and impressed with his direct running, although should have done better given the number of chances he had.

    Getty Images

  • 13/23 David de Gea - 7 out of 10

    Made a number of smart stops as City peppered him with shots from all over the place.

    Getty Images

  • 14/23 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10

    Sloppy in possession. Barely ventured forward all evening.

    Getty Images

  • 15/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10

    One of United's better players. Dealt with the pace of Sane well and could be seen beckoning Valencia and Blind into position throughout the night.

    Getty Images

  • 16/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10

    Given the tough task of marking Aguero. Failed to keep the Argentinian quiet and his positioning left a lot to be desired.

    Getty Images

  • 17/23 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10

    Had a tough evening. His problems largely stemmed from his insistence at staying in a deep position, meaning he was frequently isolated by City's attack.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 18/23 Michael Carrick- 6 out of 10

    At 35, it's not surprising that he struggled playing in a three-man midfield up against the pace of Sterling and De Bruyne. Largely solid but left for dead by the latter on two occasions in particular.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 19/23 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10

    Made twice as many tackles in the middle of the park as any of his United colleagues. But was then sent off in utterly farcical circumstances, completely losing his head and making life difficult for his team-mates late on.

    Getty Images

  • 20/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10

    Occasionally guilty of over-playing the ball in his own half. Also missed United's best chance of the match when he met Rashford's deep free-kick at the back post, only to head wide.

    Getty Images

  • 21/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10

    A very quiet night for Mkhitaryan. Like Martial, worked hard and dropped deep when needed, but did little of merit offensively.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 22/23 Anthony Martial - 7 out of 10

    A hard-working display from the Frenchman. Had a fine run forward early on and was always willing to drop deep to lend a hand to his defence.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 23/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10

    Terrorised the City defence with his pace and willingness to run at his man. But ultimately starved of service and given little to work with.

    AFP/Getty Images

Marouane Fellaini saw red for headbutting Sergio Aguero as Manchester City retained a slim advantage in their top-four battle with Manchester United following a frantic goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Fellaini's moment of madness - a clear butt on Aguero as the pair clashed following a trip by the Belgian - came six minutes from time in a tense stalemate that leaves City a point in front of their neighbours and in charge of the Champions League race.

Fellaini had been booked moments before for a trip on the City striker and was in wide-eyed and animated mood as he eventually left the pitch, a stunning denouement to a match the home side dominated without getting on the scoresheet.

Aguero came closer than anyone to breaking the deadlock, hitting the base of the post from a yard in the ninth minute, and City piled on the pressure right up to Gabriel Jesus' disallowed goal in injury-time only for United's 10 men to hold out for a scrappy point.

  • Read more

Five things we learned as 10-man United hang on against City

Jose Mourinho may have been missing the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata but in uniting Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera in midfield he appeared to be acknowledging his side were outgunned.

So it proved, as Pep Guardiola's side enjoyed the lion's share of possession and opportunities, though United had chances to dish out an undeserved bloody nose when Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Herrera wasted first-half efforts.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.

Do you agree with out ratings? Let us know in the comments below.

Comments