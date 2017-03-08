Manchester City’s so called ‘disastrous season’ could see them end Wednesday evening in second place as their play their game in hand over the rest of the top four against Stoke.

A win against Mark Hughes’ side will see City leapfrog Tottenham into second place and cut Chelsea’s lead at the top to eight points. It will also give them an eight point cushion over fifth-placed Arsenal in the hunt for the Champions League spots for next season.

Stoke have struggled to put together a run of form since the turn of the year but find themselves safely in the top half of the table with little threat of getting sucked into the relegation fight.

Vital Information…

The kicks off at 8pm live on Sky Sports 1 on Wednesday 8th March.

Form Guide…

Manchester City: WWDWWW

Stoke: DDLWLW

Team news…

Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero are both in hot streaks of form and are likely to start the game at the Etihad on Wednesday night. Kevin De Bruyne is also likely to be recalled to the starting line-up after being left on the bench on the weekend. Yaya Toure could find himself on the bench for a rest after being heavily involved since the turn of the year.

Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus are the long-term casualties while Pep Guardiola will wait to see if captain Vincent Kompany will be fit enough to play.

Stoke have Xherdan Shaqiri available again after missing the last five games with a calf problem but Marko Arnautovic, Glen Johnson and Bruno Martins Indi are all doubts, while Wilfried Bony is unable to play against his parent club.

Player to watch…

Sergio Aguero. The striker is rediscovering his goalscoring touch after falling out of favour when Gabriel Jesus arrived at the Etihad in January. Aguero has five goals in his last three games and you wouldn’t bet against him added to that at the head of a City side which scored 12 goals in those three games themselves.

Best stat…

Manchester City have only kept one clean sheet in their last 13 home fixtures in all competitions.

Odds…





Manchester City: 3/13

Stoke: 23/2

Draw: 11/2