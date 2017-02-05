Manchester City entertain Swansea City at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, in a meeting of two sides who have embarked upon something of a resurgence.

The Swans certainly, since Paul Clement's arrival in south Wales, look like a different prospect. Wins over Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Southampton have lifted them out of the relegation places.

After their pummeling at Goodison, Pep Guardiola's City have also picked up. The draw with Tottenham was followed by empahtic wins at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup and another in the league at the London Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 1.30pm on Sunday 5 February.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with highlights on BBC One at 10.30pm.

