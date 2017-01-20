It’s a big game for…

Dele Alli: The youngster is in a rich vein of form, with his recent performances resulting in an elevated reputation. He will be hoping to carry this fine run with him into the clash at the Etihad and prove himself against a club of such status.

Best stat…

A win at the Etihad could see Spurs become the first ever team to do the top-flight double over a side managed by Pep Guardiola.

Remember when…

When Christian Eriksen slid home the winner in Tottenham's 2-1 victory at the Etihad last season. It was his birthday.

Player to watch…

Victor Wanyama: The introduction of the 25-year-old to White Hart Lane has been tremendous. He found his stride instantly and remains a key part of the the side. His partnership in the middle with Dembele is proving unstoppable and it will be interesting to see if the pair can thwart Man City's embarrassment of attacking riches.

Past three meetings…

Tottenham 2 (Kolarov, Alli), Manchester City 0, Premier League, October 2016

Manchester City 1 (Iheanacho) Tottenham 2 (Kane, Eriksen), Premier League, February 2016

Tottenham 4 (Dier, Alderweireld, Kane, Lamela) Manchester City 1 (De Bruyne), Premier League, September 2015





Odds...

Manchester City to win: 28/25

Tottenham to win: 11/4

Draw: 5/2

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

Form guide…

Manchester City: WWLWWL

Tottenham : WWWWWW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 17:30

TV: BT Sport 1