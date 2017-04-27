There was a time when a team of Pep Guardiola players would have unpicked a deadlock of this kind and when sitting deep in serried ranks against his players, as Manchester United did, risked serious embarrassment.

Not now. In a Manchester derby which reflected the distance between the old sparring partners and champion class, Manchester City ran into sand, straining every sinew to find a way through a wall of red, yet lacking the speed of thought and pass to do so. Their effort cannot be questioned, yet when it came to picking up the pace, they simply ran faster. Passing faster and smarter –altogether different qualities – were the real requirement.

The finishing of Guardiola’s side was poor, too, a Sergio Aguero strike against the base of the United post in the second half the closest they came to breaking the deadlock and the agony was compounded in the second minute of second half injury time when substitute Gabriel Jesus was fractionally offside as he found the net with a header from Aguero’s cross.

City vs United player ratings







23 show all City vs United player ratings











































1/23 Manchester derby player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. AFP/Getty Images

2/23 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 A typically erratic performance. Came haring off his line to pat a cross down directly into the path of a United attacker in the first-half. Subbed late on with an apparent hamstring injury. Getty Images

3/23 Pablo Zabaleta - 6 out of 10 Twice skinned by Rashford. But like Kolarov on the opposite flank, did well going forward. Getty Images

4/23 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 An assured performance from City's captain. Coped well against the pace of Rashford and made a couple of important blocks, too. Getty Images

5/23 Nicolas Otamendi - 6 out of 10 Struggled desperately against Rashford's pace. But impressed in possession and looks a far better player when sat alongside Kompany. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Aleksander Kolarov - 7 out of 10 Looked shaky when defending but did well going forward. Had a couple of good long-range shots and his crosses into the box were deadly. Getty Images

7/23 Yaya Toure - 6 out of 10 Performed better than Fernandinho and did well when in possession. But neither side truly won the midfield battle. Getty Images

8/23 Fernandinho - 5 out of 10 A poor performance from the Brazilian. Made a number of unnecessary fouls and - remarkably - failed to make a single tackle all evening. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10 Lively throughout but spurned a couple of good opportunities. Guilty of nervously shooting on goal when played through in the first-half. Getty Images

10/23 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 A fine performance from the Belgian. Dominated Herrera, made life difficult for Carrick and Fellaini and was unlucky not to score with a couple of powerful long-range drives. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Leroy Sane - 6 out of 10 Looked dangerous with the ball at his feet and had the better of Valencia. But drifted out of the game in the second-half. Getty Images

12/23 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 One of City's best players and impressed with his direct running, although should have done better given the number of chances he had. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 7 out of 10 Made a number of smart stops as City peppered him with shots from all over the place. Getty Images

14/23 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Sloppy in possession. Barely ventured forward all evening. Getty Images

15/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 One of United's better players. Dealt with the pace of Sane well and could be seen beckoning Valencia and Blind into position throughout the night. Getty Images

16/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Given the tough task of marking Aguero. Failed to keep the Argentinian quiet and his positioning left a lot to be desired. Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Had a tough evening. His problems largely stemmed from his insistence at staying in a deep position, meaning he was frequently isolated by City's attack. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Michael Carrick- 6 out of 10 At 35, it's not surprising that he struggled playing in a three-man midfield up against the pace of Sterling and De Bruyne. Largely solid but left for dead by the latter on two occasions in particular. Man Utd via Getty Images

19/23 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Made twice as many tackles in the middle of the park as any of his United colleagues. But was then sent off in utterly farcical circumstances, completely losing his head and making life difficult for his team-mates late on. Getty Images

20/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Occasionally guilty of over-playing the ball in his own half. Also missed United's best chance of the match when he met Rashford's deep free-kick at the back post, only to head wide. Getty Images

21/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 A very quiet night for Mkhitaryan. Like Martial, worked hard and dropped deep when needed, but did little of merit offensively. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the Frenchman. Had a fine run forward early on and was always willing to drop deep to lend a hand to his defence. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Terrorised the City defence with his pace and willingness to run at his man. But ultimately starved of service and given little to work with. AFP/Getty Images

It was a measure of the game’s meagreness that the talking point was Marouane Fellaini’s craven stupidity – a clear head-butt on Aguero in the 84th minute and a straight red card for which he can have no complaint, despite the protestations which delayed his departure from the field. The Belgian had been booked for pushing the striker in the back in United’s late rear-guard action, seconds earlier. The sight of him, towering over an opponent, forehead to forehead, is a familiar one, contributing to why so many who follow United cannot accept him as one of their own.

One of the advertising hoardings, promoting an engine oil, described ‘150 years of innovation’ though the first half did not feature much clever propulsion. City were its better side, forcing David De Gea into saves twice in five minutes just beyond the half hour, but their struggle to make something of that superiority was the story of their season in microcosm.

They missed David Silva’s mercurial spirit, for sure. A pre-match big screen image to haunt Pep Guardiola listed the side’s best chance creators of this season: Silva topped that particular tree with 114 openings carved out. Without his presence to seize on the little pockets of space, Aguero dropped deeper to create an axis, though that left the side without anyone at the top when chances came.

Aguero was short of his best finishing, swivelling around in a weight shift which left Michael Carrick and Daley Blind off balance but then firing over. Raheem Sterling, restored to the side after four games on the bench, looked off it. A give-and-go with Aguero two minutes before the break sent him through for City’s outstanding chance of the first period but he, too, placed his shot over.

United were organised, it has to be said. Eric Bailey, starting his tenth successive game, did more to cement the reputation he has built these last eight months and made an impeccable 24th minute tackle when Leroy Sane burst into the left hand channel. Carrick was assured. The presence of Marouane Fellaini in central midfield reflected a United built to repel.

Fellaini was furious at the decision to send him off (Getty)

It was United who actually found the evening’s most exploitable opportunity by setting Marcus Rashford’s pace onto Aleksandar Kolarov and but they looked like a ghost of their former gladiatorial best and light years away from the last Manchester derby played on a Thursday, in which Andrei Kanchelskis’ 1994 hat-trick was the centrepiece of their 5-0 win.

There was also evidence of that profligacy which has been the story of their season, when Ander Herrera ran to meet a Henrikh Mkhitaryan free kick in the dying moments of the first half and put his back post header wide with the goal at his mercy.

Things threatened to boil over at the Etihad (Getty)

Attacking became an alien concept to United when the game recommenced. Kevin de Bruyne took the ball beyond Herrera just beyond the hour and crashed the ball into the side netting. Aguero thrashed a shot over the bar when he took on a half clearance from Antonio Valencia, illustrating the pressure that United, with their serried defensive ranks, were creating as the deadlock went on. An Otamendi header was deflected over off Baily’s shoulder.

Herrera should have scored at the end of the first half (Getty)

Fellaini’s dismissal left Mourinho looking for any available defensive reinforcement. Rashford was at right back before making way for the more genuine defensive presence of Ashley Young. United left with top four hopes intact after achieving what they and their parked bus came for: anything but defeat.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Bravo; Zabaleta, Kompany, Otamendi, Kolarov; Toure, Fernandinho; Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane; Aguero.

Substitutes: Caballero, Sagna, Fernando, Navas, Clichy, Jesus, Garcia

Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian; Herrera, Carrick, Fellaini; Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Martial.

Substitutes: Romero, Rooney, Lingard, Young, Shaw, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe