Manchester City entertain West Bromwich Albion and will be looking to take a giant step towards qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s team will start Tuesday evening’s match in fourth place in the Premier League but will leapfrog Liverpool should they secure at least a draw against the Baggies.

It has been a disappointing debut campaign in England for the Catalan coach but four points from their remaining two matches will at least see the Citizens guarantee their place in European football’s premier club competition.

The 2012 and 2014 Premier League champions face a West Brom team badly out of form as the season comes to its climax. The Midlands side have won just one of their last 10 matches, losing five of their last six.

Despite their recent slump, Tony Pulis’ team remain eighth in the table and on course to register their highest ever Premier League finish.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 8.00pm BST on Tuesday 16 May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 7.30pm.

It’s a big game for…

Sergio Aguero: The talismanic Argentine returned from injury to feature as a substitute in Saturday’s win over Leicester, replacing Raheem Sterling for the last 10 minutes at the Etihad. Against an Albion team likely to be well-drilled at the back, the 28-year-old’s clinical finishing could be crucial.

Best stat…

10: The number of consecutive matches West Brom have lost against Manchester City. The Citizens last failed to beat Tuesday’s opponents back in 2011, when the sides played out a goalless draw at the Hawthorns.

Remember when…

The last time West Brom registered a victory over Manchester City was in the 2008-09 season. On that occasion, Roman Bednar’s late header sealed a 2-1 victory for Tony Mowbray’s Baggies – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64V-LLZLtHk

Player to watch…

Gabriel Jesus: The young City forward produced an impressive performance in Saturday’s win over Leicester, getting on the score sheet for the fifth time since his January move from Palmeiras. The 20-year-old should relish the opportunity to continue his fine run of form against an out-of-sorts West Brom side.

Past three-meetings…

West Brom 0 Manchester City 4 (Aguero 2, Gundogan 2)

Premier League, October 2016

Manchester City 2 (Aguero, Nasri) West Brom 1 (Sessegnon)

Premier League, April 2016

West Brom 0 Manchester City 3 (Silva, Toure, Kompany)

Premier League, August 2015

Form

Manchester City: WLDDWW

West Brom: LLLLDL

Odds

Manchester City to win: 2/15

West Brom to win: 21/1

Draw: 15/2

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

