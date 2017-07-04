Gabriel Jesus set to miss pre-season Manchester derby in Houston

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is expected to miss this summer’s pre-season Manchester derby as he recovers from a fractured eye socket.

The first overseas clash between United and City will take place at the NRG Stadium in Houston, USA, on July 20.

But the Brazilian, who fractured his eye socket in an aerial challenge with club teammate Nicolas Otamendi during a friendly between Brazil and Argentina last month, is unlikely to feature.

Speaking in his native Brazil, Jesus told television channel Esp_Interativ that he expects to make his return in three weeks’ time.

The 19-year-old did, however, confirm that he won’t have to undergo an operation for the injury.

“I won't have to have an operation," he said. "I should be back within three weeks.

“Many thanks to all the fans for the support and love. Thanks to Dr Pagura and his team.”

Jesus missed two critical months at City last season after being sidelined with a fractured metatarsal.

The youngster returned, though, to see out the end of the Citizens’ campaign before picking up another injury in the friendly against Brazil at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

