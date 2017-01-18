Manchester United appoint anti-terror expert in Premier League first

Manchester United have taken steps to increase they security by hiring a counter-terrorism chief after two high-profile lapses last year.

United are the first Premier League club to create a position of this kind, with the club made aware that their Old Trafford home lends itself to a significant target for extremists.

A former inspector from Greater Manchester Police’s specialist search unit has been appointed to fill the role, having been trained in cover police operations including terrorism, as well as specialising in sweep searches of buildings are vehicles.

Old Trafford staff are already being schooled through existing protocols after two security lapses at the stadium within six months of each other.

First, United’s final game of the 2015/16 season at home to Bournemouth was postponed after a suspect package was discovered at the stadium in the build-up to kick off.

The package turned out to be a fake bomb left in a toilet cubicle following a drill but left United officials red faced as the Premier League season was hastily extended another three days.

The second incident involved two students breaking off from an official stadium tour to sleep overnight undetected in order to try and watch United’s Premier League game with Arsenal in November.

The club originally increased their security in 2015 after the November Paris attacks, when three suicide bombers struck outside the Stade de France during France’s friendly against Germany, while shootings elsewhere in the city left 130 people dead.

In response, full-body searches were introduced, with cars checking on entry and every window being covered in anti-shatter film with the aim of protecting those inside in the event of an explosion.