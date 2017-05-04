Gary Neville believes Arsenal are favourites heading into Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United – a key fixture in the fight for fourth – but has suggested that psychological fragility could cost them.

The two sides currently sit outside of the top four, with United one point behind Manchester City in fourth and Arsenal six back from Pep Guardiola’s side.

A win for United would see Jose Mourinho’s men jump-frog their city rivals and all but end Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. However, victory for Arsene Wenger’s side, who have a game in hand on United, would take the Gunners within two points of the Manchester club.

1/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal. Getty Images

2/22 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10 Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked. Man Utd via Getty Images

3/22 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long. Getty Images

4/22 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/22 Luke Shaw - NA Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Not one of the Spaniard's better performances. Getty Images

7/22 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries. Getty Images

8/22 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

9/22 Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10 Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession. Getty Images

10/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty. Getty Images

12/22 Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10 Made some good saves, unlucky to concede. Getty Images

13/22 Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10 Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half. Getty Images

14/22 Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10 Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances. Getty Images

15/22 Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10 Another encouraging display from the English centre-back. Getty Images

16/22 Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10 Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United. Getty

17/22 Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10 Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half. Getty Images

18/22 Leon Britton - 7 out of 10 A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10 One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon. Man Utd via Getty Images

20/22 Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10 Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/22 Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10 Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well. Getty Images

22/22 Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10 A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header. Getty Images

For Arsenal, the side head into Sunday’s game on the back of 2-0 defeat by Tottenham – one that dealt a huge psychological blow in confirming that Spurs would finish above their north London rivals for the first time in 22 years.

And although United remain in unbeaten in their last 25 league matches, Neville believes that confidence could be an issue for both camps – especially if an early goal is scored.

"It's a game where the result is difficult to call,” he told Sky Sports.

"If United were to score first it would be a very difficult atmosphere. I was there against Manchester City and the atmosphere was strange. It's weird down there at the moment. If United were to go in front it would be a very uncomfortable afternoon for Arsene Wenger and his players.

"It's also the sort of game where if Arsenal score first with United in town, then it could lift everybody.

"There is a lot on this game - United have got a lot of games coming up and there isn't a respite for them. Arsenal have got to be favourites but - psychologically - you just don't know where they are at."

1/23 Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams after Tottenham's derby victory. Getty

2/23 Hugo Lloris - 7 Rarely called into action but on those occasions when he was tested he held his nerve to keep Arsenal out. Getty Images

3/23 Kieran Trippier - 6 Not his best of performances. Made a hash of a number of crosses and was quiet at times. Some of his tackling was impressive, though. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

4/23 Toby Alderweireld - 7 Defensively solid both in the air and on the deck. Rarely gifted Arsenal's front men the space or time to trouble the Tottenham goal. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Jan Vertonghen - 8 Tested Cech on a number of occasions with some sharp shooting. A real threat at corners. Fierce at the back. Excellent defensive display. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

6/23 Ben Davies - 7 Hit the ground running and provided Spurs with a real sense of danger down the left flank. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

7/23 Eric Dier - 7 An assured and rounded performance. Kept the Tottenham midfield ticking over all game long. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Victor Wanyama - 8 A true warrior at times. Seemed to emerge victorious from all of his challenges and was brilliant at dictating the tempo of Tottenham's game. Getty Images

9/23 Christian Eriksen - 7 Provided the magic to open up Arsenal for Tottenham's first. Particularly dangerous in the visitors' final third. Passing was on point. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

10/23 Dele Alli - 8 Showed real desire and fight for the first goal. An absolute menace across the entire front line for Tottenham. Very rounded performance. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Son Heung-min - 7 Was moved back into his preferred position and looked all the better for it. Enjoyed some piercing runs early on. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

12/23 Harry Kane - 7 Excellent penalty to double Arsenal's lead. Hard working and tireless in his movement. Getty Images

13/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Was tested by a number of challenging shots in the first half and put in some fantastic saves late on to limit the damage. One of the best shot-stoppers in the league. Would have been more were it not for him. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

14/23 Gabriel - 5 A disappointing and uninspiring performance from him. His reckless challenge handed Spurs their second goal after Kane converted from the spot. Getty Images

15/23 Laurent Koscielny - 6 Was off the pace for Tottenham's first. Should have moved quicker to close down Alli. Up until then he'd battled relatively well with the home side's front line. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

16/23 Nacho Monreal - 4 Outclassed for much of the game. A considerable chink in Arsenal's weak armour. Getty Images

17/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Out of his depth. Defensively poor and offered little going forward. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

18/23 Aaron Ramsey - 6 Got a grasp of the game as it wore on and was one of the few Arsenal players to really test Lloris. Drifted out of the game though. Getty Images

19/23 Granit Xhaka - 5 Made some solid challenges here and there but largely directionless in his play. Getty Images

20/23 Kieran Gibbs - 4 Made little impact on the game. Another player who looked out of their depth. Getty Images

21/23 Mesut Özil - 4 Another game in which he went missing. Dreadful display. Getty Images

22/23 Alexis Sánchez - 6 Like Ramsey, the Chilean took a while to get going but by the end of the first half he was starting to have an influence on the run of play. Went off the boil in the second half though. Getty Images

23/23 Olivier Giroud - 6 Willing to get back and help out his team mates defensively but failed to provide any real danger and creativity up front. Getty Images

Whereas Arsenal’s focus in recent weeks has been fixed firmly on the fight for a top-four place, United have had to juggle commitments in both the league and abroad – all against the backdrop of a mounting injury crisis which has seen Mourinho lose a number of key players.

The Portuguese has pointed to fixture congestion and suggested the hectic schedule has hindered his side’s cause this season.

Arsenal head into Sunday's clash on the back of defeat at Tottenham (Getty)



Neville agrees that the combination of injuries and a busy schedule are taking their toll on United's squad.

"At the moment, injuries are a big problem and the team is looking more tired by the day," he said.

"I watched the game on a screen at Goodison Park and thought Swansea deserved a point. You need to be more ruthless and clinical against the weaker terms. It comes down to having more quality in the final third."

