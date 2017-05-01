Ashley Young has admitted that he expected Manchester United to be doing better than competing for fourth place this season.

United started the current campaign as one of the favourites to lift the title, with Jose Mourinho’s arrival, alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, expected to turn the club's fortunes around.

But the side have struggled to live up to the hype and currently face a fight to secure a top-finish finish, and the reward of Champions League football that comes with it.

Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings







23 show all Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings











































1/23 Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings Who impressed and who struggled at Old Trafford? Man Utd via Getty Images

2/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal. Getty Images

3/23 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10 Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked. Man Utd via Getty Images

4/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long. Getty Images

5/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Luke Shaw - NA Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Not one of the Spaniard's better performances. Getty Images

8/23 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries. Getty Images

9/23 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10 Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession. Getty Images

11/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty. Getty Images

13/23 Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10 Made some good saves, unlucky to concede. Getty Images

14/23 Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10 Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half. Getty Images

15/23 Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10 Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances. Getty Images

16/23 Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10 Another encouraging display from the English centre-back. Getty Images

17/23 Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10 Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United. Getty

18/23 Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10 Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half. Getty Images

19/23 Leon Britton - 7 out of 10 A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10 One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10 Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM. Man Utd via Getty Images

22/23 Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10 Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well. Getty Images

23/23 Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10 A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header. Getty Images

Despite remaining unbeaten in their last 25 games, United have stagnated in recent months and Young, who has flittered in and out of Mourinho’s starting XI this season, has expressed his dissatisfaction.

“After ten draws at home, you think about the points that we’ve lost and thrown away and where we could have been in the league,” Young told MUTV following the 1-1 result against Swansea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“When you go one goal ahead you always want to get the second. We did try but it just wouldn’t come. I think on another day it could have been two or three. It wasn’t to come and we just have to prepare now for the other games.

“A lot of people have been talking about fourth spot in the league but I thought we could go even higher than that. We’ve got a game in hand and a lot of tough games but as long as we’re prepared I’m sure we can go and get the points that we need.”

United were held by Swansea at the weekend in what was their tenth home draw of the season.

Gylfi Sigurdsson’s sublime free-kick, coming late in the game, secured the visitors a precious point but further dented United’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

Mourinho's men face a fight to secure a top-four finish (Getty)



Mourinho’s men still have the chance to secure Champions League football through the Europa League, however.

Celta Vigo currently stand between the side and a place in the final, and Young remains confident qualification can be secured despite mounting injury problems.

“It wasn’t [the result] we wanted against Swansea, but we’ve still got games and points to play for [in the Premier League] and the Europa League as well coming up.”

