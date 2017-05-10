Manchester United have unveiled their new away kit ahead of the 2017/18 season.

The predominantly black strip has apparently been inspired by the iconic 1990-1992 away shirt and fans will no doubt recognise the bold pattern.

A club statement read: "Manchester United fans of all ages will recognise the bold graphic pattern from the 1990-92 away jersey that defined football shirt design for an era.

"Connecting the past to the future, the new kit pays homage to the historic design, celebrating the rich history of the club.

"The graphic design of the original kit has been reimagined on a black backdrop with white hues, with the classic adidas three stripes, club badge and adidas logo all in white. A crew-neck collar gives the kit a modern makeover, making it a jersey that’s as much at home on the streets as it is on the pitch."

The kit will be worn on all competitions from next season.