Manchester United face Barcelona in the International Champions Cup as Jose Mourinho's men looks to continue their pre-season winning run.

Romelu Lukaku has settled quickly following his £75m transfer, having already scored two goals in the four games that he has been involved with, but most importantly he looks to be forging an effective partnership with Paul Pogba.

Barcelona have been occupied by reports that Neymar could join PSG for up to £200m. Ernesto Valverde, who joined Barcelona as manager in May, faces the challenge of making the Spanish giants more competitive after missing out on the league and Champions League title last season.

When is it?

The match kicks off on Thursday 27 July 00.30am BST at the FedEx Field.

Where can I watch it?

Fans can watch the game live on MUTV.

It’s a big game for…

Anthony Martial. The Frenchman was limited in his game time last season and will be looking to force his way into Mourinho’s plans this time round. He scored United’s only goal in normal time in a friendly against Real Madird and was one of two players to play the full 90 minutes. Perhaps pre-season is his last chance to show Mourinho he deserves to be in the first team on a consistent basis.

Anthony Martial starred against Real Madrid ( Getty )

Remember when…

Barcelona were crowned Champions League winners at Wembley in 2011 after beating Manchester United 3-1 with one of the most breath-taking performances in a final. Wayne Rooney levelled the score after Pedro put the Spanish side in front but after half-time the masterclass started: both Lionel Messi and David Villa scored as Barcelona completed one of the most thrilling displays in a Champions League final.

Player to watch…

Neymar. The forward has dominated Europe’s back pages with a reported move to PSG but service resumed as normal for the Brazilian when he tormented Juventus’ defence in Sunday’s friendly, no easy feat, and scored two stunning goals.

Neymar has been linked with a move to PSG ( Getty )

Last three meetings…

Champions League Final 2011

Manchester United 1 (Rooney) Barcelona 3 (Pedro, Messi, Villa)

Champions League Final 2009

Barcelona 2 (Eto’o, Messi) Manchester United 0

Champions League Semi-final Second Leg 2008

Manchester United 1 (Scholes) Barcelona 0 (Manchester United won 1-0 on aggreagate)

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

Odds…

Manchester United to win: 11/4

Draw: 11/4

Barcelona to win: 5/6