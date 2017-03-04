Luke Shaw

Shaw returned to the starting line-up for the first time since October after Jose Mourinho said he had all the attributes to become the best left back in the world this week – and he hardly looked like he’d missed a beat. He threw in a couple of good, strong early challenges – the type someone who was still fretting about their broken leg would never put in. The Englishman also did well offensively, providing an overlap for the in-cutting Anthony Martial and sprayed forward a fantastic long ball to set Paul Pogba free in the first half. The second half was more about attacking than defending meaning Shaw’s afternoon did get easier as Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men. Even so, on this performance it is difficult to see the reason behind Mourinho’s reluctance to play him.

Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings







22 show all Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings









































1/22 Manchester United: David De Gea – 5 out of 10 It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Bournemouth showing little goal threat, but he saved well when Afobe through on goal. Could do nothing about the penalty. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created the first goal and he was relentlessly charging up the pitch to create more chances. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones – 4 out of 10 There was a catalogue of errors for Jones today. He was out of position, clumsy and gave away the penalty. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Cleverly finished the first goal and defended well for the remainder. Getty

5/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10 The long term absentee returned to the side in style. Tackled tough, worked hard and looked strong forward. Getty

6/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 It was a textbook display from the experienced United man. He was disciplined, organised and supplied the strikers with endless service. Getty

7/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 A dismal display by a man of such ability – he wasted through balls and continued to make wrong decisions in possession. Getty

8/22 Juan Mata – 5 out of 10 Hunted possession constantly, but his final product could do with some work. His crosses were failing to beat the first man. Getty

9/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he did very well. However, he seemed to lack any determination or fight. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10 Dominated Smith throughout and continued to charge down the wings and deliver balls into the danger zone. An impressive display. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Should have been red carded in the first half and missed a penalty in the second. It was not Ibra’s day today. Getty

12/22 Bournemouth: Artur Boruc – 8 out of 10. Made a tremendous save to deny Ibrahimovic from the penalty spot and made a handful of great stops to keep scores level. Getty

13/22 Adam Smith – 6 out of 10 Was dominated by Martial at times, but held his own and kept his position well. Getty

14/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10 The skipper did well today, making a number of interceptions, challenges and headers. Getty

15/22 Tyrone Mings – 5 out of 10 Should have had a red card towards the end of the first half for a disgraceful stamp on Ibrahimovic. Subbed after the interval for what proved to be a slight niggle rather than a recurrence of a serious knee injury. Getty

16/22 Charlie Daniels - 5 out of 10 Should of made more of an impact and failed to provide any outlet for the Bournemouth strikers. Getty

17/22 Ryan Fraser – 7 out of 10 Continued to cause a nuisance of himself throughout, worked hard and did his job. Getty

18/22 Harry Arter – 5 out of 10 Was flying into unnecessary challenges – was lucky not see a second yellow. Getty

19/22 Andrew Surman – 3 out of 10 Saw his second yellow just before the interval to leave his side a goal down for the remainder. Getty

20/22 Marc Pugh – 6 out of 10 Won the penalty, which levelled the scores for Bournemouth. Was subbed off at half-time due to Surman’s red card. Getty

21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10 He scored a tremendous penalty, worked relentlessly and proved his ability both on and off the ball. Getty

22/22 Benik Afobe – 6 out of 10 Showed glimpses of excellence going forward and he caused numerous problems for the United defence. Getty

Wasted chances

The story of United’s season. If Mourinho’s side had managed to converted even 50 per cent more of the chances they’ve had this season there is a fine chance they would battling Chelsea at the top of the league with a commanding goal difference to boot. Wayne Rooney, Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (twice) and Martial (also twice) managed to squander golden chances in the opening 20 minutes which would have seen United home and dry – and possibly 6-0 ahead. Instead they laboured to a Marcos Rojo goal before conceding an equaliser towards the end of the first half and memories of Burnley, West Ham, Stoke and Arsenal came flooding back. Even against 10 men United struggled to break Bournemouth down and their day was summed up with Ibrahimovic’s 73rd-minute penalty miss.

Martial was one of a number of United stars guilty of wasting early opportunities ( Getty )

Defence

Much like the wasted chances, the other story of United’s season has been the concession of a cheap goal. This time the guilty party was Phil Jones, who felled Marc Pugh and allowed Joshua King to rifle home a 40th-minute penalty to keep the scores level at half time. Jones then immediately put his side back in danger with a sloppy touch which was only cleaned up by Rojo. Mourinho has a reputation for building title-winning sides on sturdy defences but there appears to be an unusual lack of confidence held by United’s central defensive duo. Expect that, along with the striking department, to be Mourinho’s main focus during the summer transfer window.

Video technology

Andrew Surman received a red card in the incident, for pushing Ibrahimovic to the ground, but the Swede, as well as Tyrone Mings could and should have been given their marching orders before that. Mings stamped on Ibrahimovic’s head before the former PSG man returned the love with a huge elbow to the side of the defender’s head at the following corner. Had video technology been available surely both men would not have returned for the second half. Kevin Friend took no action against the duo but the likelihood is that he saw both incidents at half time, which raises the question of whether that is fair in itself with the danger that the referee could seek to atone for his error.

Wayne Rooney’s time is up

Rooney returned to the starting line-up to play in the hole behind Ibrahimovic despite their partnership not really coming to fruition earlier in the season. On Saturday it still didn’t seem to click, with Rooney’s pass to the Swede slightly ahead of him. Their slightly out-of-sync performance was summed up towards the end of the first half when the United captain took out his strike partner with a slide tackle, moments before the incident which led to Surman’s red card. He had a few more chances at the game wore on but was ultimately withdrawn in the 70th minute with the game still needing to be won. That alone was the most telling moment of Rooney’s afternoon and the clearest indicator yet that life without the England captain at Old Trafford could be more imminent that originally expected.

Failure to take fourth

Mourinho will not be pleased with his side's inability to close out games ( Getty )

United could have jumped to fourth – for a matter of hours – with a win against Bournemouth and put real pressure on the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool. One of the Gunners or Liverpool would have finished the weekend above them regardless but, with a game in hand, it was the perfect chance for Mourinho’s side to being their top four assault. They had a similar chance earlier in the season and similarly failed to take it. Other members of the top six will not keep giving United these chances to smuggle into the Champions League spots and it’s beginning to feel like only a Europa League triumph will see them restored to Europe’s elite.