Manchester United prove there is life after Zlatan Ibrahimovic with comfortable win at Burnley

Life without Zlatan Ibrahimovic might contain less fun and less drama but it might actually be rather more successful.

Manchester United’s last two league games without him have both been won 2-0 and this game in the soft April sunshine was the kind of effortless victory in third gear that the club used to produce in its pomp.

United go into Thursday’s Manchester derby a point behind City and in this mood they may not need to win the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League. This was their 23rd unbeaten game in the Premier League.

1/22 Tom Heaton – 6 out of 10 The keeper made a multitude of vital saves, but he was beaten by both Martial and Rooney.

2/22 Matthew Lowton – 5 out of 10 He looked promising moving up the pitch, but defensively he was lacklustre and wasteful in possession.

3/22 Michael Keane – 6 out of 10 The defender done well today to keep the United attacks to a minimum. He stood his ground well and looked sharp.

4/22 Ben Mee – 7 out of 10 Patrolled the defensive third today – he made a handful of vital interceptions, tackled hard and worked relentlessly.

5/22 Stephen Ward – 5 out of 10 Struggled to keep up with the pace of the United side going forward, which made him look out of his depth against a side of such aptitude.

6/22 George Boyd – 6 out of 10 Boyd’s confidence was encouraging today – he looked menacing when he picked up the ball and charged at United. He forced a remarkable save out of De Gea in the early stages.

7/22 Joey Barton – 5 out of 10 Unlike we expect from Barton, he was giving the ball away far too often today. His passing was wasteful.

8/22 Jeff Hendrick – 6 out of 10 He was picking up the ball in the middle and charging into the United half confidently, which was starting the majority of Burnley moves. Encouraging to see.

9/22 Robbie Brady – 6 out of 10 As always, Brady’s deliveries were on point, which would have been lethal had United not been so dominant in the air.

10/22 Andre Gray – 6 out of 10 The striker made space for himself, ran the channels and always provided an outlet for the midfielders.

11/22 Ashley Barnes – 4 out of 10 You would be excused for not realising that Barnes was out there today. He looked lost and failed to make an impact on this fixture.

12/22 David De Gea – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively straight forward day at the office for De Gea, with very few Burnley moves going forward.

13/22 Ashley Young – 7 out of 10 He did well defensively, but he certainly proved problematic for Burnley going forward. He was pacey and pumped balls up to the strikers.

14/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 He defended well throughout, but he appeared to pick up a knock towards the end. Mourinho will be hoping that it is nothing serious.

15/22 Daley Blind – 6 out of 10 He stood up well when Burnley attacked, rather than just lunging into the challenges. This stopped countless moves from The Clarets going forward.

16/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Was dragged out of position from time-to-time, which allowed the Burnley wide players too much space. However, on the ball he done well and started United moves from the back.

17/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10 He was a key element to almost every United move going forward. He assisted Martial’s opener.

18/22 Marouane Fellaini – 5 out of 10 He continued to give away unnecessary fouls today, which provided Burnley their best chances of the game.

19/22 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 The Frenchman ran the midfield today. He was picking up possession and pumping balls up to the forwards continuously.

20/22 Jesse Lingard – 7 out of 10 His excellent ability to read the game was evident. He used the width well and opened the game up, at times.

21/22 Anthony Martial – 8 out of 10 He was by far United’s best player today. He scored the first, assisted the second and proved himself to be a fitting replacement for the injured Ibrahimovic.

22/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10 The 31-year-old scored United’s second, but aside from that he played very narrow which limited the options that they had going forward.

Burnley, five points off a relegation place, are by contrast looking over their shoulder. They came into this game with a better home record than Manchester United and must have had ambitions of beating them at Turf Moor for only the second time since 1968. They produced relatively little and when they did Andre Gray, in particular, found Eric Bailly at the heart of the Manchester United defence in supreme form.

United warmed up with their players wearing tracksuits bearing the names of the two who had suffered grievous cruciate ligament injuries against Anderlecht on Thursday night. The loss of Marcos Rojo, however painful, does not require United to adjust the way they play football. Ibrahimovic’s absence does.

It sounds horribly cruel when a double cruciate tear must call into question one of the great football careers but first against Chelsea and now at Burnley, Manchester United look a more fluid, fast and dangerous unit without Ibrahimovic.

Martial finished United's rapier counter-attack ( Getty )

Because he scored so often, because he had a relationship with Mourinho from their time at Internazionale and because Zlatan is unquestionably a star, he played every minute of every Premier League game he was selected for. He was also a 35-year-old target man with all that implies.

It is debatable whether Manchester United would have beaten Chelsea or Burnley so comprehensively had Ibrahimovic been playing. In his absence, Mourinho selected not Marcus Rashford, who had electrified Old Trafford against Chelsea and Anderlecht, but was presumably being rested for Thursday’s Manchester derby. He came on midway through the second half when the afternoon seemed already won.

Instead, United’s attack was led by two men whose relationship with their manager has been at best indifferent, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial. Both scored goals on the counter-attack that would have hard to imagine with Zlatan spearheading the forward line.

Rooney scored his first goal since January ( Getty )

The first was a breathtaking counter-attack, one of the moves of Manchester United’s season. It began deep in their own half as Martial took the ball away from Joey Barton at what for the 34-year-old midfielder must have been lung-stretching speed.

Martial, breaking at pace, fed the ball to Ander Herrera and sprinted through to take the return. At Old Trafford in October, Tom Heaton had made 11 high-class saves in the Burnley goal to earn his side a point. He had no chance with this one. It was Martial’s 25th for Manchester United and as such triggered a further £8.5m payment to Monaco, who have done rather well without him.

Dyche's side are not safe yet ( Getty )

The second was Rooney as an opportunist, pouncing as Heaton blocked Martial’s shot after some fine work from Paul Pogba. Rooney clipped the ball through Michael Keane’s legs for his third league goal of the season and his first since breaking Sir Bobby Charlton’s club goalscoring record at Stoke in January. It was the first league game this year that Manchester United’s captain has started and finished. Despite his goal here, you wonder how many more of those there will be.

Burnley (4-4-2): Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee (Tarkowski ht), Ward; Boyd (Gudmundsson 62), Hendrick, Barton, Brady; Barnes (Agyei 75), Gray.

Substitutes not used: Pope, Flanagan, Defour, Westwood.

Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea; Young, Bailly, Blind, Darmian; Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba (Carrick 90); Lingard (Rashford 69), Martial (Mkhitaryan 79), Rooney.

Substitutes not used: Romero, Shaw, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.