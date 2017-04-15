Paul Pogba has said Manchester United will be out for “revenge” when they host league leaders Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

United sit 18 points off Antonio Conte’s men but will be looking to land a hammer blow to the Blues’ title hopes who now sit just four points clear at the top of the table following Tottenham's victory on Saturday.

Mourinho has insisted there is no added emotion facing former club Chelsea, but this season's defeats at Stamford Bridge have clearly struck a nerve with world's most expensive player.

United bowed out of the FA Cup after a narrow 1-0 loss in the capital last month, compounding a 4-0 league humiliation in October that still sticks in the craw.

"Well, this season Chelsea have beaten us two times and, obviously, we don't want that to happen a third time," Pogba said. "We want to win.

"Obviously they are ahead of us, they're playing for the title and, for them, it's important to win this game. For us as well, because we're playing for the top four as well, so it's going to be a game that's really important for each team.

"We have to be focused and get ready and show them revenge, it's revenge for us. So, let's be positive about it and hopefully go and win this game."

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Five memorable matches







5 show all Chelsea vs Manchester United: Five memorable matches







1/5 Chelsea 3 Manchester United 1 January 19, 2014: Samuel Eto’o rolled back the years against David Moyes’ United to become one of a very exclusive group to have scored a Premier League hat-trick against the Red Devils. Getty Images

2/5 Chelsea 2 Manchester United 3 October 28, 2012: Javier Hernandez was the match-winner as Branislav Ivanovic and Fernando Torres saw red in the last time United beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Man Utd via Getty Images

3/5 Chelsea 5 Manchester United 4 October 31, 2012: Only coming three days after their previous encounter and this time in the League Cup. The game went to extra time thanks to a 90th-minute Hazard penalty before Daniel Sturridge and Ramires secured the win for the Blues. Getty Images

4/5 Chelsea 3 Manchester United 0 April 29, 2006: Chelsea emulated United in become only the second team to retain the Premier League title as William Gallas, Joe Cole and Ricardo Carvalho secured the win for Jose Mourinho’s side. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 Chelsea 0 Manchester United 3 April 20, 2002: Paul Scholes, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer all scored in a dominant performance as United marched to their third consecutive Premier League title. Getty Images

United have gone unbeaten in 21 league matches since the October's Stamford Bridge humbling, but 10 draws during that run leaves them scrapping for Champions League qualification rather than the title.

Chelsea's far superior cutting edge means the league leaders are 18 points better off than fifth-placed United, although the west Londoners' turnaround this season should offer Mourinho's side hope.

The Portuguese was sacked in December 2015 for the Blues' dismal title defence, but summer appointment Antonio Conte, a man Pogba knows well from Juventus, has brought belief and organisation back to the team.

"They have a great team and everybody knows that," the France midfielder said.

"When you're playing in the Premier League, you have to have a bit of luck as well but you create the luck.

Conte brought Pogba to Juve from Manchester United in 2012 ( Getty )

"They have a manager who pushes them and they have players who want to show the world that Chelsea are still alive and, last year, that didn't happen.

"But you never know, that's what the beautiful thing in the Premier League.

"You never know what's going to happen. They've done good this season."



Additional reporting by PA