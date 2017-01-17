Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United and Manchester City are already out of the Premier League title race, four months before the end of the 2016/17 season.

The former Liverpool defender believes just four clubs are left in the running for the title following the weekend’s results, which saw United draw 1-1 with Liverpool and City suffer a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Everton that came as manager Pep Guardiola’s heaviest loss of his career in the dugout.

With City 10 points off Premier League leaders Chelsea, and United a further two points behind, Carragher feels that neither Manchester club can win the title anymore even though early-season predictions saw the pair tipped for a two-horse race.

“I think four (teams can win it),” Carragher said on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports 1.

“I don't think the Manchester clubs can. I think two or three games into the season we felt they were the two who would battle for the league.

“They're 10 and 12 points behind. City have still got to go to Chelsea. Goal difference is almost double for Chelsea, which is an extra point, so I only see Arsenal and above who can win the title.”

City’s season could get even worse this weekend as they face Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium, the side who inflicted Guardiola’s first defeat as City manager back in October following a 11-match unbeaten run.

Since the 2-0 defeat at White Hart Lane, City have won just nine out of 22 matches in all competitions and the weekend loss at Everton even brought the same admission out of Guardiola that City are no longer able to challenge for the title.

Manchester United vs Liverpool player ratings







22 show all Manchester United vs Liverpool player ratings









































1/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Reliable as ever between the sticks, he had no chance in keeping out Milner's spotkick. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia - 7 out of 10 Delivered a number of testing crosses into the Liverpool box, eventually registering an assist when Ibrahimovic headed the equaliser. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones - 6 out of 10 Shepherded Origi's running and made a number of important headed interceptions. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo - 5 out of 10 The defender often showed a lack of composure when put under pressure by Liverpool's pressing. Getty

5/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Competent at the back, but didn't offer anything in attack in the manner that Valencia did on the opposite flank. Getty

6/22 Ander Herrera - 8 out of 10 A persistent tackler in midfield, he was quick to get the ball moving once in possession. Getty

7/22 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 An out-of-sorts performance from the usually reliable midfielder. Replaced at the break. Getty

8/22 Paul Pogba - 5 out of 10 Lost his head after a nightmare first half in which he missed a sitter and inexplicably handballed for Liverpool's penalty. Improved after the break. Getty

9/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 Not at his best, but often involved in United's best moments. Passed up two good chances when through on goal. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Impressed early on with attacking intent, but faded badly before being replaced. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 8 out of 10 The most threatening of United's forwards, he rescued his side with an impressive late header. Getty

12/22 Simon Mignolet - 8 out of 10 Justified his selection with a series of fine saves and deserved a clean sheet. Getty

13/22 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 out of 10 Made his first Premier League start in intimidating surroundings and responded with impressive maturity for someone so young. Getty

14/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 Caused Pogba no end of problems at set pieces, but was often caught out in defence. Getty

15/22 Ragnar Klavan - 6 out of 10 Stood up to United's aerial bombardment, but made the occasional error that threatened to ruin his good work. Getty

16/22 James Milner - 8 out of 10 Another dependable display from Liverpool's left-back, he continued his run of never ending on the losing side in a game he has scored. Getty

17/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 6 out of 10 Imposed himself on the game in Liverpool's best spells, his finishing was a disappointment. Getty

18/22 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10 The captain showed the strength, character and awareness that Liverpool have missed in his absence. Getty

19/22 Emre Can - 7 out of 10 Fielded on the right of a midfield diamond, he failed to influence proceedings apart from one tremendous cross to Wijnaldum. Getty

20/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10 Improved with the return of compatriot Coutinho in the second half, his decision making was questionable at times. Getty

21/22 Divock Origi - 6 out of 10 Kept United's defence on their toes with non-stop running. Often let down by a heavy second touch. Getty

22/22 Adam Lallana - 7 out of 10 Threatened with clever overlapping runs and showed a delicate touch in possession. Getty

United aren’t so pessimistic though, and after embarking on a 16-match unbeaten run of their own, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic talked up their chances of closing the gap on the teams above them.

“Imagine if we’d got those [extra] points [earlier in the season], where we’d be now?” Ibrahimovic said. “It’d be a big difference. But, okay, we’re paying for it. We had a gap where there was a distance to the top five but now we’re closer. From second to us is five points, Chelsea is 12. We are there, we just wait for the other ones to do mistakes.

Guardiola has ruled his own side out of the title race (Getty)

“If we could have won against Liverpool it’d have been a fantastic result but we take the draw and let’s see what the other teams do. Hopefully they make mistakes and have their own dip because we had our dips. We just need to win and keep going like we’re doing, we’ve got great confidence.”