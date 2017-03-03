Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez could be set for a return to Old Trafford as Michael Carrick hopes to reunite Manchester United’s 2008 Champions League heroes for his testimonial this summer.

A United 2008 XI will face a Michael Carrick XI on June 4 to celebrate the midfielder’s 11 years at the club, since joining from Tottenham in 2006.

The likes of Edwin van der Sar, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs have all confirmed their place, while other members of the side that beat Chelsea in Moscow expected to follow.

Manchester United transfer targets







6 show all Manchester United transfer targets









1/6 Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) The 21-year-old Uruguayan has already played 21 times for his country and has been touted as a future world-class centre-back. Currently on the books of Atletico Madrid, Gimenez is not a regular and a move in January for first-team football would surely appeal to him. Getty

2/6 Victor Lindelof (Benfica) The most recent player to be linked with the Red Devils, Lindelof is a 22-year-old centre-back currently plying his trade at Benfica. The Swedish international has been in fine form this season and could be tempted by a move to England in January. Getty

3/6 Mesut Özil (Arsenal) The German midfielder has emerged as a shock transfer target for the Red Devils as the Arsenal playmaker demands a substantial increase to his current £140,000 per week contract in North London. Getty

4/6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) The French forward had a brilliant season in Spain last year and was top scorer and Player of the Tournament as he helped his country to the final of Euro 2016. Atletico Madrid would certainly not let him go on the cheap however. Getty

5/6 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) The third Atletico Madrid player reported to be on Mourinho’s wish-list, Carrasco is one of Belgium’s new generation of talent and, at just 23 years of age, has a long career ahead of him. The Belgian is an attacking midfielder who has added a ruthlessness in front of goal to his repertoire this season, contributing nine goals in all competitions. Getty

6/6 Bruma (Galatasaray) Galatasaray’s fleet-footed winger is rated at around £21.5m and has impressed in the Turkish league this season, receiving five Man of the Match awards in just ten starts so far. Bruma is a fantastic dribbler who would certainly provide competition for places on the left wing. Getty

Ronaldo’s attendance won’t be established until Real Madrid’s Champions League campaign ends, with the final in Cardiff scheduled for the day before Carrick’s testimonial.

Similarly, Tevez is unable commit due to his schedule in China with Shanghai Shenhua, but the former England international is still hopeful the duo can make it.

While Ronaldo’s return to a red shirt would be celebrated, Tevez’s would be more controversial, having left the Red Devils for rivals Manchester City and helped fire them to a league title at United’s expense.

Carrick said: “I had contact with Carlos before he went to China and he said he would have loved to played but didn’t know where he would be playing so he didn’t know. That’s part of the reason I can’t confirm it’s the whole team because some of the lads are doing different things.

“From 2008, for everyone, there’s loads gone on but whatever has gone on, you can’t take that away, that feeling we had and what we achieved together.

“It would be great to get every single player together. I’ve spoken to Ronaldo but it’s the Champions League final the day before. Who knows. There’s a reason I can’t say 100 per cent who everyone is going to be there. But most of them will be there.”