David de Gea may well have played his final game for Manchester United after being left out of Jose Mourinho’s match-day squad ahead of the side’s trip to Southampton.

Kieran O’Hara, who previously travelled to Saint Etienne and Rostov in the Europa League this season, was added to the party that headed for the south coast as the third goalkeeper behind Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira.

With Real Madrid allegedly maintaining interest in De Gea - reports suggest the La Liga side are prepared to make a bid in excess of £60m for the goalkeeper - the Spaniard’s United future could now be in question following this latest snub.

De Gea is also set to miss out on the Europa League final after Mourinho confirmed that Romero will start against Ajax on 24 May - a decision that is understood to have left the Spaniard aggrieved.

“There’s no dilemma,” the United boss revealed last week. “They are two fantastic goalkeepers. I think it is fair Sergio is going to play the final and David accepts.

“He accepts that because, especially, he has already played Europa League matches. If we win the trophy, David wins the trophy because he played three matches against Feyenoord and against Fenerbahce. But if everything goes normal and we have no problems, Sergio plays the final.”

Mourinho has also promised to give third-choice goalkeeper Pereira his full debut, and the 20-year-old Portuguese is set to face Crystal Palace on Sunday - the side’s final game of the season.

As a result, De Gea’s prospects of playing one more game this season look slim and with Real Madrid lining up a move for the 26-year-old, two years after his deadline day move to the Bernabeu collapsed due to late paperwork, the Spaniard’s future at Old Trafford remains unclear.

The outcome of United’s Europa League final in Stockholm next week is also likely to play a role in De Gea’s decision-making.