Jose Mourinho believes that there are ‘better years to come’ for Manchester United after a relatively indifferent debut season as manager.

He also hinted that he intends to create a legacy at Manchester United, stating that ‘this can be the first season of the next five or six or seven’.

United have already won the Community Shield and EFL Cup this season, and with a Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo next week, Mourinho could finish his first season with three trophies.

Burnley 0 Manchester United 2 player ratings







1/22 Tom Heaton – 6 out of 10 The keeper made a multitude of vital saves, but he was beaten by both Martial and Rooney.

2/22 Matthew Lowton – 5 out of 10 He looked promising moving up the pitch, but defensively he was lacklustre and wasteful in possession.

3/22 Michael Keane – 6 out of 10 The defender done well today to keep the United attacks to a minimum. He stood his ground well and looked sharp.

4/22 Ben Mee – 7 out of 10 Patrolled the defensive third today – he made a handful of vital interceptions, tackled hard and worked relentlessly.

5/22 Stephen Ward – 5 out of 10 Struggled to keep up with the pace of the United side going forward, which made him look out of his depth against a side of such aptitude.

6/22 George Boyd – 6 out of 10 Boyd’s confidence was encouraging today – he looked menacing when he picked up the ball and charged at United. He forced a remarkable save out of De Gea in the early stages.

7/22 Joey Barton – 5 out of 10 Unlike we expect from Barton, he was giving the ball away far too often today. His passing was wasteful.

8/22 Jeff Hendrick – 6 out of 10 He was picking up the ball in the middle and charging into the United half confidently, which was starting the majority of Burnley moves. Encouraging to see.

9/22 Robbie Brady – 6 out of 10 As always, Brady’s deliveries were on point, which would have been lethal had United not been so dominant in the air.

10/22 Andre Gray – 6 out of 10 The striker made space for himself, ran the channels and always provided an outlet for the midfielders.

11/22 Ashley Barnes – 4 out of 10 You would be excused for not realising that Barnes was out there today. He looked lost and failed to make an impact on this fixture.

12/22 David De Gea – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively straight forward day at the office for De Gea, with very few Burnley moves going forward.

13/22 Ashley Young – 7 out of 10 He did well defensively, but he certainly proved problematic for Burnley going forward. He was pacey and pumped balls up to the strikers.

14/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 He defended well throughout, but he appeared to pick up a knock towards the end. Mourinho will be hoping that it is nothing serious.

15/22 Daley Blind – 6 out of 10 He stood up well when Burnley attacked, rather than just lunging into the challenges. This stopped countless moves from The Clarets going forward.

16/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Was dragged out of position from time-to-time, which allowed the Burnley wide players too much space. However, on the ball he done well and started United moves from the back.

17/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10 He was a key element to almost every United move going forward. He assisted Martial’s opener.

18/22 Marouane Fellaini – 5 out of 10 He continued to give away unnecessary fouls today, which provided Burnley their best chances of the game.

19/22 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 The Frenchman ran the midfield today. He was picking up possession and pumping balls up to the forwards continuously.

20/22 Jesse Lingard – 7 out of 10 His excellent ability to read the game was evident. He used the width well and opened the game up, at times.

21/22 Anthony Martial – 8 out of 10 He was by far United’s best player today. He scored the first, assisted the second and proved himself to be a fitting replacement for the injured Ibrahimovic.

22/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10 The 31-year-old scored United’s second, but aside from that he played very narrow which limited the options that they had going forward.

However, they have failed to contend in the title race this season and currently sit in fifth place in the league, outside the allotted Champions League places, despite a run of 23 games without defeat.

United travel to neighbours Manchester City on Thursday, a fixture which will go a long way in determining how Mourinho’s first season as boss will be viewed.

However, Mourinho said he is not overly concerned by titles at this stage and is instead focused on building for the future.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “It doesn't matter what happens in terms of titles we win or don't win. I always feel that the season is very important for me, the players and the club.

“I would say this can be the first season of the next five or six or seven. It can be the first season of better years.

“And the reality is even in the first season of better years we won already and we have already the chance to do good things until the end of the season.

“If we manage to win the Europa League and in August to play the European Super Cup against the Champions League winner, it will be magnificent.”

Mourinho likened this season to his first campaign at Real Madrid, during which he won one trophy. He went on to guide Madrid to the league title the following season, usurping Barcelona.

“I would say it's similar to the Real Madrid one because they were two giants in two difficult periods. You go to the giant club, you feel the dimension, you feel the pressure and you feel the expectation," he added.

“But you also feel the club is not ready, not ready for this kind of expectation and you have to work more.

“And then you have to fight more. So I would compare my arrival here to my arrival at Real Madrid. Chelsea was a different profile, Inter Milan a different profile. Porto a different profile as well.”