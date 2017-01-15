Henrikh Mkhitaryan will line up for the home side on Sunday when his Manchester United side face Liverpool at OId Trafford - but it could have been so different were it not for the persuasive words of Jurgen Klopp a few summers ago.

Mkhitaryan had caught the eye of several clubs in Europe's biggest leagues in 2013 while playing for Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Among those interested were Tottenham, Liverpool and a Dortmund side then managed by Klopp.

Mkhitaryan has revealed that he spoke to Brendan Rodgers - then Liverpool manager - "two or three times" and the Northern Irishman "really wanted" to sign him.

While the Armenian winger had doubts whether he could make the physical step up to the Premier League, it was a meeting with Klopp that really persuaded him to turn down a move to Anfield.

Manchester United's potential January transfers







10 show all Manchester United's potential January transfers

















1/10 In: Victor Lindelof United have been linked with signing the Benfica centre-back for some time now. Rumours have however surfaced that the Red Devils might be deterred at the fact that the Swede has signed a new contract which will increase his release clause to a reported £50m.

2/10 In: Virgil van Dijk The Southampton central defender has been subject to a lot of interest from the league’s big clubs approaching the January transfer window. Before the Saints’ last two games, they had one of the best defences in the league, and the Dutch international played a pivotal role in achieving that.

3/10 In: Antoine Griezmann One of the world’s most sought-after talents, United would have to pay big money to bring him to Old Trafford. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his career, Griezmann could be seen as a long-term choice to spearhead United’s attack. Atletico’s main man won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, after scoring six goals.

4/10 In: James Rodriguez The Colombian international has spent most of this season on the sidelines, with most of his appearances coming from off the bench. Despite this, it would still require a high fee for Real Madrid to let him go after they signed him from Monaco for £63m.

5/10 In: Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco This campaign, United have failed to have a consistent performer in the left-wing role with Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard flattering to deceive for the most part. Carrasco would be a perfect fit, slotting in alongside Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their front three. They’d have to break the bank to prise the 23-year-old away from the Vicente Calderon, though.

6/10 In: Joel Pereira The young Swiss goalkeeper has been on loan at Belenenses this term. Pereira has impressed for the Portuguese side in his eight appearances and according to reports Jose Mourinho has summoned him back to Manchester to be the third-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

7/10 In: Nelson Semedo United have been heavily linked with Semedo’s teammate Lindelof, but reports suggest that Mourinho is interested in the right-back also. However it appears that Antonio Valencia has cemented his spot as the first-choice right-back, featuring in 17 Premier League games this season.

8/10 Out: Sam Johnstone It is likely that 23-year-old shot-stopper Johnstone will be leaving on loan in this transfer window. After recalling Pereira, it is thought that Johnstone will be loaned out again with Aston Villa the most likely destination.

9/10 Out: Memphis Depay The Dutch winger has failed to impress since Louis Van Gaal brought him to Manchester from PSV. He seems out-of-favour with Mourinho also, playing a combined total of 20 minutes in four games for the Red Devils.

10/10 Out: Morgan Schneiderlin Heavy interest has been displayed in the 27-year-old French midfielder this transfer window. Everton and West Brom have both declared their interest with the former recently having a £19 million bid rejected by United, with United hoping to sell him for more. Despite this, it is believed that he will be leaving Manchester this month.

"Jurgen Klopp broke off his holiday on an island next to Denmark to come and see me in Dortmund," Mkhitaryan told the Mail on Sunday.

"I knew he had a good reputation for working with younger players and, after we met, I felt more comfortable to sign for Dortmund. I think I made the right decision."

Three years later and Mkhitaryan finally decided to make the switch to the Premier League - but this time to Liverpool's rivals Manchester United.

Just how much will Klopp rue that conversation on Sunday?