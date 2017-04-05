Manchester United's win rate at home is now their worst since their 1973-74 relegation season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's injury-time penalty at least saw United avoid defeat against Everton, and kept them unbeaten in the Premier League since their loss at Chelsea on October 23.

Of those 20 games, though, 10 have been draws - and with five of their last six home games falling into that category, they have won just six league games at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United 1 Everton 1 player ratings







1/22 David de Gea – 4 out of 10 So often the saviour, could have done more to prevent Jagielka’s peculiar goal, like closing his legs for starters.

2/22 Ashley Young – 7 out of 10 Offered more offensively than most and tested Everton’s defence with several crosses, but his team-mates failed to make them count.

3/22 Marcos Rojo – 4 out of 10 A more assertive centre-half would have clattered Jagielka and won the header that lead to the goal. Too often, Rojo is not that centre-half.

4/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 Dealt with Lukaku in the brief moments he threatened United’s backline on a largely quiet night for the hosts’ defence.

5/22 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10 Ineffective going forward first half, hauled off for Paul Pogba at half-time.

6/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10 One of United’s brighter sparks but even so, should have done better than hit the bar when latching onto the rebound of Blind’s first half free-kick.

7/22 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 Struggled to have an impact and often too conservative in his passing when United needed a fresh impetus.

8/22 Marouane Fellaini – 4 out of 10 The many United supporters who believe he simply should not be in this team had their arguments boosted. Offers little more than a target on set pieces and a mistimed tackle.

9/22 Jesse Lingard – 4 out of 10 Like Fellaini, a display to fuel his critics. Wasteful in the first-half, largely anonymous in the second.

10/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Still misses far too many opportunities for a frontman of his quality. Could have got United off to a perfect start but fluffed his lines.

11/22 Marcus Rashford – 4 out of 10 A night where his relative inexperience showed. Has good grace and plenty of time on his side to improve, at least.

12/22 Joel Robles – 8 out of 10 Recovered from a shaky display in the Merseyside derby to impress. Best save came when acrobatically denying Blind from a free-kick.

13/22 Mason Holgate – 7 out of 10 Mature performance from the youngster. Poked a low cross away from Rashford’s toes to keep it 1-0 towards the end of the first half.

14/22 Phil Jagielka – 7 out of 10 A quite remarkable finish for his goal and coped well defensively, although aided by United’s lack of pace in forward positions.

15/22 Ashley Williams – 4 out of 10 It was all going so well until that late handball. The Wales international wins a lot of plaudits, but this was another mistake in a debut Everton season peppered with them.

16/22 Leighton Baines – 6 out of 10 Played his part in a solid defensive display, but would perhaps have had more problems if facing the rested Antonio Valencia.

17/22 Idrissa Gueye – 6 out of 10 Swept up and stifled United attacks alongside Barry, though Herrera had the better of him at times.

18/22 Gareth Barry – 8 out of 10 The key man in Everton’s backs-to-the-wall resistance, did not mind getting a little dirty. Will have enjoyed one ‘experienced’ challenge on Rashford.

19/22 Tom Davies – 7 out of 10 No doubt buoyed by his new contract, the youngster was much better than at Anfield. Showed movement and intelligence breaking into the final third.

20/22 Ross Barkley – 6 out of 10 Another player who improved from Anfield, but in Barkley’s case it was not hard. If you’re being harsh, showed little creativity, but battled well.

21/22 Kevin Mirallas – 6 out of 10 Brought more invention to the line-up having sat out the majority of the derby. He and Lukaku were not on the same wavelength at times, however.

22/22 Romelu Lukaku – 5 out of 10 At times guilty of not holding the ball up well enough and inviting pressure on his team, but his all-round display was an unselfish one for the cause.

With nine games remaining of the current Premier League season, United have drawn 12 matches - already the most since their treble-winning season in 1998-99, when they had 13 draws in the league.

Despite just one defeat in the 16 fixtures, that gives the Portuguese a worse home win percentage than his much-maligned predecessors Louis van Gaal and David Moyes - and indeed any United manager since they returned from their one-year hiatus in Division Two:

Jose Mourinho (2016-17): 37.5 per cent (six home wins in 16 games)

Louis van Gaal (2014-16): 68 per cent (26 of 38)

Ryan Giggs (2014, caretaker): 67 per cent (two of three)

David Moyes (2013-14): 44 per cent (seven of 16)

Sir Alex Ferguson (1986-2013): 72 per cent (370 of 517)

Ron Atkinson (1981-86): 58 per cent (65 of 112)

Dave Sexton (1977-81): 52 per cent (44 of 84)

Tommy Docherty (1972-77): Top flight: 55 per cent (40 of 73); Division Two: 81 per cent (17 of 21)