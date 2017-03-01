Jose Mourinho has taken a thinly-veiled dig at former club Chelsea after saying Manchester United’s fan are the best he’s come across during his managerial career.

The Portuguese’s relationship with the Stamford Bridge faithful deteriorated towards the end of his second stint at the club, with Mourinho often complaining about the atmosphere.

This breakdown in relationship between Mourinho and the club, including a number of high-profile players, eventually culminated in his dismissal last season.

Mourinho quickly returned to management and was unveiled as the new United boss last summer.

Writing in a season ticket renewal brochure for the club, Mourinho recently said the passion of United’s supporters was unrivalled by any of the other sides he’s worked with.

“I have to say I’ve been impressed by your dedication and commitment, as season ticket holders here at United,” he said.

“I’ve managed several clubs and I have never seen such unrivalled passion. The stadium is full every time we play and the support the players receive is special.”

In contrast, speaking about Chelsea’s atmosphere in his second spell with the club during the 2014/15 season, Mourinho criticised the crowd for its lack of support.

“I can clearly say we are the team to get less support in home matches,” he complained. “I think it’s getting worse.

“When comparing to my previous time, I think it’s getting worse. I don’t question the passion and the love – I’ m nobody to question that and I know clearly that’s not true.

“Chelsea fans show us their passion for this club every day, but there is a certain line of living (way of behaving) at the matches at Stamford Bridge.”