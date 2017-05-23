Manchester United have held a minute's silence ahead of their final training session at Carrington before travelling to Stockholm for the Europa League final.

The club's official Twitter account shared a picture of the players, heads bowed in contemplation, as they tried to come to terms with the attack at Manchester Arena which has killed at least 22 people - including many children.

United also confirmed that they won't be holding their pre-match press conference in Sweden, scheduled for 5.15pm BST,

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night, and the effect this has had on everyone here at the club and within our city, we have decided to cancel this evening's pre-match press conference in Stockholm," said a club statement.

"We are sure that in the circumstances, you will all understand our position on this matter.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this terribly difficult time."