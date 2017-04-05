'Dangerous' Jose Mourinho at risk of unsettling Manchester United changing room, warns Rio Ferdinand

Jose Mourinho is at risk of unsettling the Manchester United changing room with his "dangerous" public criticisms, former club defender Rio Ferdinand has warned.

This follows what has been an outspoken week for the Portuguese, who singled out Luke Shaw for his ‘commitment issues’ before expressing his dissatisfaction with Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s “disappointing” performance against West Brom.

Mourinho has a habit of naming and shaming his players in public but has rarely failed to generate a positive response, as was the case with United’s 1-1 draw with Everton on Tuesday night – their ninth home draw of the season.

Manchester United 1 Everton 1 player ratings







1/22 David de Gea – 4 out of 10 So often the saviour, could have done more to prevent Jagielka’s peculiar goal, like closing his legs for starters.

2/22 Ashley Young – 7 out of 10 Offered more offensively than most and tested Everton’s defence with several crosses, but his team-mates failed to make them count.

3/22 Marcos Rojo – 4 out of 10 A more assertive centre-half would have clattered Jagielka and won the header that lead to the goal. Too often, Rojo is not that centre-half.

4/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 Dealt with Lukaku in the brief moments he threatened United’s backline on a largely quiet night for the hosts’ defence.

5/22 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10 Ineffective going forward first half, hauled off for Paul Pogba at half-time.

6/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10 One of United’s brighter sparks but even so, should have done better than hit the bar when latching onto the rebound of Blind’s first half free-kick.

7/22 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 Struggled to have an impact and often too conservative in his passing when United needed a fresh impetus.

8/22 Marouane Fellaini – 4 out of 10 The many United supporters who believe he simply should not be in this team had their arguments boosted. Offers little more than a target on set pieces and a mistimed tackle.

9/22 Jesse Lingard – 4 out of 10 Like Fellaini, a display to fuel his critics. Wasteful in the first-half, largely anonymous in the second.

10/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Still misses far too many opportunities for a frontman of his quality. Could have got United off to a perfect start but fluffed his lines.

11/22 Marcus Rashford – 4 out of 10 A night where his relative inexperience showed. Has good grace and plenty of time on his side to improve, at least.

12/22 Joel Robles – 8 out of 10 Recovered from a shaky display in the Merseyside derby to impress. Best save came when acrobatically denying Blind from a free-kick.

13/22 Mason Holgate – 7 out of 10 Mature performance from the youngster. Poked a low cross away from Rashford’s toes to keep it 1-0 towards the end of the first half.

14/22 Phil Jagielka – 7 out of 10 A quite remarkable finish for his goal and coped well defensively, although aided by United’s lack of pace in forward positions.

15/22 Ashley Williams – 4 out of 10 It was all going so well until that late handball. The Wales international wins a lot of plaudits, but this was another mistake in a debut Everton season peppered with them.

16/22 Leighton Baines – 6 out of 10 Played his part in a solid defensive display, but would perhaps have had more problems if facing the rested Antonio Valencia.

17/22 Idrissa Gueye – 6 out of 10 Swept up and stifled United attacks alongside Barry, though Herrera had the better of him at times.

18/22 Gareth Barry – 8 out of 10 The key man in Everton’s backs-to-the-wall resistance, did not mind getting a little dirty. Will have enjoyed one ‘experienced’ challenge on Rashford.

19/22 Tom Davies – 7 out of 10 No doubt buoyed by his new contract, the youngster was much better than at Anfield. Showed movement and intelligence breaking into the final third.

20/22 Ross Barkley – 6 out of 10 Another player who improved from Anfield, but in Barkley’s case it was not hard. If you’re being harsh, showed little creativity, but battled well.

21/22 Kevin Mirallas – 6 out of 10 Brought more invention to the line-up having sat out the majority of the derby. He and Lukaku were not on the same wavelength at times, however.

22/22 Romelu Lukaku – 5 out of 10 At times guilty of not holding the ball up well enough and inviting pressure on his team, but his all-round display was an unselfish one for the cause.

Speaking after the game, in which a late Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty goal salvaged a point for United, Ferdinand expressed his apprehensions over Mourinho’s man management.

“When a manager goes public it’s a dangerous thing," he told BT Sport. “You’re not winning, so there’s a chance the changing room could react in a negative way.”

Such an approach backfired in spectacular fashion during his second spell at Stamford Bridge. After a difficult start to the 2015/16 season, Mourinho’s relationship with his changing room deteriorated culminating in his eventual dismissal prior to Christmas.

United’s latest draw leaves them four points off rivals City, with nine games left to play. Despite remaining unbeaten in their last 20 league games, Mourinho’s side seem paralysed by inertia and the Portuguese admitted after Tuesday’s game that his men are suffering from a lack of confidence.

"I could feel some of the boys a bit in trouble by the confidence levels,” he said.

"When the confidence levels are not high the quality of the performance is not easy to improve so we had to go through a short cut.

"We started playing in a way where we don't feel so much the lack of confidence of some of the boys, so we start playing more direct.

"We tried everything and in the end the goal arrived. From the points point of view it is not that important - zero or one doesn't make a huge difference - but it is a good feeling for the boys not to lose."