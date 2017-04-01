Jose Mourinho shoots down 'silly' reporter in fiery post-match interview after Manchester United draw

Jose Mourinho was back to his colourful best in the wake of Manchester United's goalless draw against West Brom.

Speaking to a BBC reporter after his side's 11th league draw of the season, the Portuguese reacted with sheer bemusement when asked if he thought the game had been even.

Without the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata among their ranks, United struggled to break down their opponents as Tony Pulis' men executed their game plan to perfection.

United may be unbeaten in the Premier League since October but this was yet another draw at Old Trafford they could ill afford as they continue to chase down a spot in the top four.

And Mourinho was in mood for pleasantries after the game when it was put to him whether he thought the 0-0 result was a fair outcome.

The reporter asked: "Jose, we saw you smiling with Tony Pulis at the end, did you cancel each other out at the end?"

Jose replied: "You think so?" You think so really? You think that's a question?"

The reporter attempted to clarify that he simply asked the question because Mourinho cracked a smile with adversary Pulis.

Jose Mourinho has given a fiery post-match interview at Old Trafford...#bbcfootball #MUNWBA pic.twitter.com/6xdglDSlu3 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 1, 2017

"I'm smiling because he's my friend," said Mourinho. "I was not speaking about the game. You think the game was like that?

"I can smile if I lose, if I win, if I draw. You are asking a question about the game and you think the game is like what you are saying?"

The reporter then apologised and insisted he was simply asking for Mourinho's perspective on the game.

"I'm sorry to say but it's a silly question," responded the United boss.

"When the [opposition] team cross the midfield line once in 90 minutes and the other team is in the other half for 90 minutes with the ball trying and trying and trying you are telling me one team cancelled the other one?

"We didn't have to defend. We had the ball all the time and David De Gea was sleeping, and because he was sleeping he made a funny thing [fumbling Darren Fletcher's shot]. That's why I was laughing."

Time is now running against United as they bid to close the gap on rivals Manchester City in fourth place.