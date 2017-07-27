Manchester United’s pre-season tour of the United States ended in a spirited 1-0 defeat to Barcelona on Wednesday evening, but there was concern when Jesse Lingard limped off in the second-half of the defeat.

The winger has been superb in United's previous matches in the States but appeared in discomfort when leaving the field in the second half of the Barcelona loss.

However, Jose Mourinho provided a fitness update on the England international after the match and insisted that the knock was nothing to worry about.

“No, no problem with Jesse,” Mourinho said in his post-match press conference.

“I think it's just muscle tiredness.”

Lingard has been one of United’s best players over the past two weeks, winning rave reviews from his manager and his teammates alike.

And Luke Shaw has been so impressed that he even declared Lingard to be his standout player of the tour.

“You look at the pace and skill we have up top and the finishing ability and it's frightening,” Shaw told MUTV.

“The attacking players have shown a lot of quality on tour, especially when you look at Rom's goal against [Manchester] City.

“It wasn't an easy finish and Marcus [Rashford] has been in great form too and has scored a few goals. [Henrikh Mkhitaryan] also scored and played how he always plays and [Anthony] Martial – wow, the skill for the goal [against Real Madrid] was fantastic.

“You can't forget Jesse as well; for me, Jesse is my standout player so far on this tour. He's everywhere and always willing to set up the play and chip in with a goal or an assist.

“Hopefully all the boys can carry on doing their thing. It's been great to all be together and that's why it was a positive thing that me, Ash and Marcos came on the trip.”