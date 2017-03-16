Jose Mourinho insists he would never have sold Manchester United trio let go by Louis van Gaal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he would never have sold Danny Welbeck, Angel di Maria or Javier Hernandez and said that it was a “sad” club that he inherited from his predecessor Louis van Gaal, who parted company with all three.

Mourinho, who worked under van Gaal at Barcelona, has becoming increasing critical of his one-time mentor during his first season as the Dutchman’s successor and admitted in an interview with the BBC’s Gary Lineker that the club has fallen so far that fans currently have an unreal expectation that the club is “ready to win everything.”

The 54-year-old said: “I think I found a sad club. Manchester United sold players that I would never sell and bought players that I would never buy but probably when I leave a club people say that.” Pressed by Lineker, Mourinho named the three forwards. “No way” would he have sold them, he said.

Chelsea vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Chelsea vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 7 out of 10 Didn’t see much action but when called upon to stop from Rashford he was equal to it. Getty Images

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 A fairly quiet evening, especially after the sending off, but did his job perfectly as always. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 David Luiz – 6 out of 10 Had his hands full with Rashford until the red card but an easier task after that, although did sell himself to the teenager to easily in the second half. REUTERS

4/22 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 Rashford gave him a few problems but nothing he was unable to deal with as Chelsea’s defence remained in control. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10 Had a good battle with Young and a few efforts on goal that missed the target. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 Was put under a lot of pressure from the start by United but coped well to keep his metronomic style of play ticking over. Scored a cracking goal from outside the area to give Chelsea the lead. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Nemanja Matic – 6 out of 10 Sat back and helped break up any attacks and also on help cover any counter attacks that United looked to launch. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Marcos Alonso – 5 out of 10 A quiet game, with most of the action coming down the right-hand side, but backed up Hazard well. Getty Images

9/22 Willian – 7 out of 10 Made a habit of dragging defenders out of position as he drifted inside and drew a number of fouls in the hotly contested match. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/22 Eden Hazard – 7 out of 10 Was rarely allowed to get up to speed as United chopped him down at every opportunity. Came close on a number of occasions and brought out a lovely turn to get passed Jones. Getty Images

11/22 Diego Costa – 5 out of 10 Strangely calm in a game which threatened to boil over during the first half and missed a glorious chance to double Chelsea’s lead. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 David De Gea – 7 out of 10 Made two amazing point-blank saves from Cahill and Hazard in the first half to keep United in it when Chelsea threatened to take a first-half lead. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Started very brightly offensively but the red card changed his role to aid the defence. Man Utd via Getty Images

14/22 Phil Jones – 5 out of 10 Made a number of stupid fouls on Hazard and should have been booked in the lead up to Herrera’s red. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Marshalled the back four well during a tough time when they came under siege in the first half. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Went close with an early header and had a good contest with Costa – even if it may have overstepped the line on occasions. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Was dragged out of position on a number of occasions by Willian. Getty Images

18/22 Ander Herrera – 3 out of 10 Sent off after 36 minutes for two fouls on Hazard. The first was justified, but the second looked slightly harsh, although very stupid. Getty Images

19/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 His usual quiet self in the big games. Yet to establish himself against one of the top teams, which he will ultimately be judged upon. AFP/Getty Images

20/22 Ashley Young – 5 out of 10 Played almost as a wing-back, despite having Darmian behind him. Had a good battle with Moses until he hacked him down in frustration. Getty Images

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 5 out of 10 Sacrificed by Mourinho after Herrera’s red card but didn’t really get into the game prior to that. Getty Images

22/22 Marcus Rashford – 7 out of 10 Ran relentlessly and looked sharp despite his illness. Gave Chelsea’s defenders a tough time and nearly scoring after a mazy solo run. AFP/Getty Images

The interview’s greatest significance resides in the unusual candour Mourinho shows about the gulf between the capabilities and expectations of the United side he has inherited, which included a declaration that he never sees the club returning to the kind of generation-long domination Old Trafford knew under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Forget. It’s not possible,” he said to the notion of United recovering former glories on the same scale. “Don’t try to go back 10/20 years ago because it’s not possible any more. I’ve many, many doubts that [continual] dominance is going to [come] back to the Premier League. So: win titles, try to be back to the Champions League, try to win in Europe but the business has to be empathy with our fans and that is based on the quality of our football.”

The gulf in creative class between the team and Chelsea in Monday’s FA Cup quarter final only went to show the immediate shortcomings.



“The gap between our true potential and the expectations we create… there is a gap,” Mourinho admitted. “We are not ready to be Manchester United. We are not ready to win everything. Because of our nature – the players, myself, the will of the players – we are ready to fight for every game, point, every objective: that is no doubt. But there is a space between the general ambition of such a giant club and what we are, in reality.

“Many other teams in England are going to finish the season without a trophy and we have one and half – the League Cup and Community Shield. That’s good but we have to fight for top four and Champions League. The League Cup is not enough for us to say, at the end of February, ‘the season is over.’”

Mourinho hinted that the challenge he has faced at Old Trafford is his biggest in football – not because United is the “biggest” club, he explained, but because it was “easier to [achieve] the objectives” at his other clubs.

In the interview, broadcast on BBC2’s Premier League Show, Mourinho was at pains to say that his side were tactically more offensive than the previous clubs he has managed.

Danny Welbeck came through the United academy, only to be sold to rivals Arsenal (Getty)

“I try always with my team to play the way that suits them. We normally dominate matches and normally have a lot of the ball. We normally create a lot of chances – but we need to kill matches and we need to kill opponents. You cannot play open, you cannot be offensive. If you do not kill, you are killed. I won so many titles in my career being the other way around.” Mourinho has been prickly when accused of being a counter-attacking side this season and has used that definition as a barb when describing Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

The manager said he wanted to remain at Old Trafford for longer than three years, which is usually his optimum stay at a club. “I would like to,” he said. “I don’t know but I would like to.”