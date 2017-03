Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has blamed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho for turning the FA Cup quarter-final clash between the two sides into an ugly affair - but argues the Blues had the last laugh.

It was an emotionally-charged night at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea booked their place in the semi-finals of the competition, with N’Golo Kante’s fine second-half strike proving the difference.

United adopted a defensively-minded gameplan that appeared to stifle the home side in the opening exchanges of the game but, following Ander Herrera’s dismissal, the visitors' tactics unravelled.

Mourinho's resorted to an increasingly hostile approach as the game wore on, with the likes of Willian and Eden Hazard bearing the full brunt of United’s incessant fouls.

Having spent two seasons under the ministry of Mourinho, Courtois believes United’s Monday night display showcased all the hallmarks of his former boss but praised Chelsea for emerging victorious despite the Portuguese’s mind games.

Speaking to the Evening Standard after the game, Courois said: “These are the mind games they try to play - they get it from their manager - but we didn’t fall into that trap.

“They obviously came with a plan, to put Phil Jones and [Matteo] Darmian on Eden and Willian. It was hard to find the space but, after we did, they made a lot of fouls.”

1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 7 out of 10 Didn’t see much action but when called upon to stop from Rashford he was equal to it. Getty Images

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 A fairly quiet evening, especially after the sending off, but did his job perfectly as always. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 David Luiz – 6 out of 10 Had his hands full with Rashford until the red card but an easier task after that, although did sell himself to the teenager to easily in the second half. REUTERS

4/22 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 Rashford gave him a few problems but nothing he was unable to deal with as Chelsea’s defence remained in control. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10 Had a good battle with Young and a few efforts on goal that missed the target. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 Was put under a lot of pressure from the start by United but coped well to keep his metronomic style of play ticking over. Scored a cracking goal from outside the area to give Chelsea the lead. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Nemanja Matic – 6 out of 10 Sat back and helped break up any attacks and also on help cover any counter attacks that United looked to launch. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Marcos Alonso – 5 out of 10 A quiet game, with most of the action coming down the right-hand side, but backed up Hazard well. Getty Images

9/22 Willian – 7 out of 10 Made a habit of dragging defenders out of position as he drifted inside and drew a number of fouls in the hotly contested match. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/22 Eden Hazard – 7 out of 10 Was rarely allowed to get up to speed as United chopped him down at every opportunity. Came close on a number of occasions and brought out a lovely turn to get passed Jones. Getty Images

11/22 Diego Costa – 5 out of 10 Strangely calm in a game which threatened to boil over during the first half and missed a glorious chance to double Chelsea’s lead. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 David De Gea – 7 out of 10 Made two amazing point-blank saves from Cahill and Hazard in the first half to keep United in it when Chelsea threatened to take a first-half lead. AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Started very brightly offensively but the red card changed his role to aid the defence. Man Utd via Getty Images

14/22 Phil Jones – 5 out of 10 Made a number of stupid fouls on Hazard and should have been booked in the lead up to Herrera’s red. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Marshalled the back four well during a tough time when they came under siege in the first half. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Went close with an early header and had a good contest with Costa – even if it may have overstepped the line on occasions. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Was dragged out of position on a number of occasions by Willian. Getty Images

18/22 Ander Herrera – 3 out of 10 Sent off after 36 minutes for two fouls on Hazard. The first was justified, but the second looked slightly harsh, although very stupid. Getty Images

19/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 His usual quiet self in the big games. Yet to establish himself against one of the top teams, which he will ultimately be judged upon. AFP/Getty Images

20/22 Ashley Young – 5 out of 10 Played almost as a wing-back, despite having Darmian behind him. Had a good battle with Moses until he hacked him down in frustration. Getty Images

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 5 out of 10 Sacrificed by Mourinho after Herrera’s red card but didn’t really get into the game prior to that. Getty Images

22/22 Marcus Rashford – 7 out of 10 Ran relentlessly and looked sharp despite his illness. Gave Chelsea’s defenders a tough time and nearly scoring after a mazy solo run. AFP/Getty Images

The game's turning came late in the first half when Herrera was shown a second yellow for a foul on Hazard, which came just seconds after referee Michael Oliver had warned United captain Chris Smalling about their rough treatment of the Belgian.

Herrera's dismissal dominated the post-match analysis, but Courtois argues Oliver had no choice but to hand the Spaniard a second yellow.

He continued: “They were very hard. It was the style of Mourinho - and Herrera paid the price for his team-mates because Jones just before had made the fifth foul on Eden.

“Then 10 seconds later, you make another foul and the ref has to give another yellow card. Unfortunately for Herrera he’d already had a yellow.

We played our game, we did it our way, like we have for the last six months or so, and we did it well.”