Manchester United's Juan Mata has revealed that he intends to return to Spain before the end of his professional career - but only once he's lifted the Premier League title.

Following Jose Mourinho's arrival at Old Trafford last summer, it was widely expected that the Spaniard would be quickly shipped on.

After all, it was the Portuguese who initially sold Mata to United from Chelsea nearly three years ago.

But Mata has gradually established himself as one of the side's key players as the 20-time Premier League champions bid to return to the top four.

And while a Champions League qualification spot would be enough this term, Mata insists he will not relax until he is a title-winner.

"I would love to win it. I have been lucky enough to win so many trophies already," he told Sky Sports.

"For me it's very important not to relax as a professional footballer and think I've won trophies with great teams and that is success. It is about always getting hungrier, trying to improve and trying to be better."

Only after the midfielder has secured another major trophy will he consider returning to Spain, having spent the last six years of his career in England after joining Chelsea in 2011.

"I don't know what will happen. I've been asked before [about returning to Spain]," he said in a separate interview with Cadena Ser.

"I've been here six years, and I am happy in England. But I love Spain still and would like to play again back at home."