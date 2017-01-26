Memphis Depay has no problem with 'great coach and great person' Jose Mourinho

Memphis Depay has emphasised he did not have not have a bad relationship with boss Jose Mourinho during his time at Manchester United.

The Holland forward, signed for the Red Devils from PSV Eindhoven by his compatriot Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2015, left the club last week to join Lyon.

Depay had made only one start and eight appearances in total this season under Van Gaal's successor Mourinho.

As the move to Lyon went through, Mourinho, discussing the possibility of the 22-year-old one day returning to United, described him as potentially "a very good player".

And, reflecting on his time with the Old Trafford outfit, Depay has had warm words for Mourinho, calling him "a great coach and a great person".

"His words were nice," Depay was quoted to have told OL TV.

"In Manchester, I always worked as I had to. For me personally, it wasn't all that easy, I needed to play. But we didn't have a bad relationship.

"He's a great coach and a great person. Now we'll see here how I play. In any case, I think he has said good things about me."

Depay completed his move to Lyon last Friday, with the deal including an option that could see United eventually buy him back.

And when it was put to Mourinho that day that United had got some security built in for if Depay proves himself, the Portuguese said: "Of course because potentially he is a very good player.

"I think when Mr Van Gaal decided to buy him, he did well. He knew him very well from the national team.

"He was very young when in the World Cup. He had flashes of top quality.

"He was playing well in Holland - we know that the Dutch league is not the same but he was showing very good things.

Depay in training at United (Getty)



"I think Mr Van Gaal and Manchester United they did well to buy him.

"He didn't succeed in this 18 months, I would say, but he is very young so I think it is important for the club to keep control of this talent.

"And we all wish that he plays very, very well at Olympique Lyon and why not to come back because everyone here likes him."

PA