Several players appeared to be involved in an incident in the tunnel after Manchester United's 3-1 victory at Middlesbrough.

A fiery finish to the Premier League meeting at the Riverside Stadium ended with Eric Bailly and Ashley Young being held back from an apparent confrontation by security staff.

Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard and Antonio Valencia’s goals had earned Jose Mourinho's side three points, with Rudy Gestede’s late strike briefly offering the hosts hope of a comeback.

Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3 player ratings







1/22 Victor Valdes – 5 out of 10 His double save was a moment of excellence, but he was beaten twice by Fellaini and Lingard and conceded a calamitous third. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Antonio Barragan – 5 out of 10 Held his shape well at the back, but was beaten by the occasional over the top ball. Getty Images

3/22 Bernardo Espinosa – 3 out of 10 Really struggled against the pace of Rashford and the other United forwards. An afternoon to forget. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Ben Gibson – 5 out of 10 Tried in vain to start attacks by hitting long-passes forward but had a difficult afternoon. Getty Images

5/22 Fabio – 6 out of 10 Looked assured in possession and did well going forwards; one of Middlesbrough's better players. Getty Images

6/22 Marten De Roon – 5 out of 10 He worked relentlessly, but ultimately failed to make an impact on the game. He was outplayed in the midfield. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Adam Clayton – 4 out of 10 He looked lost at times – drifting in and out the game. Lost possession quickly and failed to read the game. Man Utd via Getty Images

8/22 Grant Leadbitter – 6 out of 10 Was a key element to almost every Boro move – making clever and quick decisions in possession. Getty Images

9/22 Stewart Downing – 5 out of 10 Wasteful in possession and failed to make an impact going forward. Getty Images

10/22 Alvaro Negredo – 5 out of 10 Was Middlesbrough's principal target man but he was always surrounded by a sea of United shirts. Getty Images

11/22 Gaston Ramirez – 6 out of 10 Caused a nuisance of himself, but was guilty of dropping too deep at times. Getty Images

12/22 David De Gea – 5 out of 10 Had very little to do. Unfortunate with Middlesbrough's goal. Getty Images

13/22 Eric Bailly – 5 out of 10 Ramirez was getting the better of him at times due to his slack man-marking. Getty Images

14/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Intercepted a handful of important crosses and led the United defence well. Could have done better to clear the ball for Gestede’s goal. Getty Images

15/22 Phil Jones – 5 out of 10 Held his own at the back, but made a number of unnecessary fouls. Getty Images

16/22 Ashley Young – 6 out of 10 His assist for the opening goal was an example of his ability, although he drifted out of the game late on. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 A textbook Carrick display. He created chances, defended well and his work rate was relentless. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Marouane Fellaini – 7 out of 10 Opened the scoring for United with a header. Tough tackling and used possession well throughout. Getty Images

19/22 Antonio Valencia - 5 out of 10 Defended well, but looked even better going forward to support the strikers. Getty Images

20/22 Juan Mata – 7 out of 10 Looked dangerous going forward and classy on the ball. Getty Images

21/22 Jesse Lingard – 7 out of 10 His goal was an example of his individual ability – fully deserved. He linked well with Rashford throughout. Getty Images

22/22 Marcus Rashford – 6 out of 10 Should have scored, especially in the first half. Worked well, but needs to be more clinical. AFP/Getty Images

Shortly after pulling the score back to 2-1 in the 77th minute, Gestede clashed with Bailly, holding the defender around the neck. Both players had to be pulled apart by their team-mates.

After the final whistle, tempers flared again, with television cameras showing several United players congregated in the mouth of tunnel. Bailly and Young look to move down the tunnel, only to be prevented from doing so by Middlesbrough stewards, officials and their own teammates.

Bailly & Gestede in game and post match handbags in the tunnel. #mufc. pic.twitter.com/R4FkBnEeB4 — UtdHQ (@UtdHQ) March 19, 2017

When questioned on what had happened at full-time, United’s opening goalscorer Fellaini claimed “nothing” had happened.

Steve Agnew, the Middlesbrough caretaker manager, also denied all knowledge of the incident, telling BT Sport: “I didn't see that. I was inside quickly, so I didn't see that.”

United defender Phil Jones believed it was little more than an expression of frustration from the hosts, who remain stuck in the bottom two of the Premier League following the defeat.

“I think it was a bit of frustration creeping in on their behalf,” he said. “It is a difficult situation, I was in it with Blackburn so I know how they feel. When emotions are high these things happen but it was something and nothing.”

Gestede also denied that he had bitten Bailly during their initial clash. “We had a few words together, it was nothing major,” the Middlesbrough striker said. “He gave me a hug and a kiss, that's it. I didn't feel anything. Ben [Gibson, Gestede's team-mate] thought he bit me, so that's why he reacted like he did. But I told him now we were just talking, there was no problem.”

Additional reporting by PA