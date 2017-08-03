Manchester United have signed a “genius” in Nemanja Matic, believes Jose Mourinho, after the midfielder made his debut against Sampdoria on Wednesday evening.

The £40m signing from Chelsea started the 2-1 win in Dublin, United’s final preseason game before the Uefa Super Cup against Real Madrid on Tuesday, and impressed in the holding role as the likes of Paul Pogba and Andreas Pereira marauded forward at will.

However, having been left out of the Blues’ preseason tour of Asia, Matic was severely lacking match fitness and only managed 45 minutes, something Mourinho admitted needed to be improved before the start of the Premier League season.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

“He needs time but (his) experience, intelligence, a genius in the way he thinks - he thinks football,” Mourinho said.

“We will help him to be ready sooner rather than later.”

As well as Matic, fellow new signings Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku also started the game at the Aviva Stadium as Mourinho started to shape his starting XI for the start of the season.

The Independent revealed this week that Mourinho still wanted another three signings but he insisted that the club had already done a “fantastic job” of delivering three of his four priority signings.

“To get three out of four I thank the club for that,” he added. “I will be happier if they get me four of four but they did a great effort for me.”