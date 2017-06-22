  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Manchester United's 2017/18 home kit leaked: Do pictures show new Adidas strip on sale in the United States?

United's new home strip appears to have been leaked ahead of its release

Click to follow
The Independent Football

Premier League new kits 2017/18

Premier League new kits 2017/18

  • 1/32 New Premier League kits, 2017/18

    With the new season drawing ever closer, we take a look at some of the confirmed and rumoured new Premier League kits.

  • 2/32 Arsenal home

    Confirmed: Arsenal's new home kit is a deeper shade of red and features a traditional two-tone collar.

    Arsenal

  • 3/32 Arsenal away

    Rumoured: Clearly Puma have taken some inspiration from Swansea's current away kit for Arsenal's new strip.

    FootyHeadlines.com

  • 4/32 Arsenal third

    Rumoured: This leaked Arsenal alternate strip is very bold, with neon pink instead of red.

    FootyHeadlines.com

  • 5/32 Bournemouth home

    Confirmed: Bournemouth will play in Umbro strips from the 2017/18 after switching from JD Sports.

    Umbro

  • 6/32 Brighton home

    Confirmed: Brighton have opted for a traditional look to mark their return to the English top-flight.

    Seagulls Direct

  • 7/32 Chelsea home

    Rumoured: Chelsea will be sponsored by Nike from the new season onwards, and their suggested new home kit looks to be a deeper shade of blue.

    FootyHeadlines.com

  • 8/32 Chelsea away

    Rumoured: It looks as though Chelsea could return to a white away kit for next season.

    FootyHeadlines.com

  • 9/32 Chelsea third

    Rumoured: We're big fans of this 'urban camoflage' alternate strip, with neon blue Nike branding.

    FootyHeadlines.com

  • 10/32 Crystal Palace home

    Palace will return to blue and red stripes next season. Now all they need to find is a new manager.

    CPFC

  • 11/32 Leicester City home

    Leicester's new home kit features a blue and gold colour scheme.

    Getty

  • 12/32 Liverpool home

    Confirmed: Reaction to Liverpool's throwback new home kit has been overwhelmingly positive.

    New Balance

  • 13/32 Liverpool away

    Rumoured: Will Liverpool's new away kit be a throwback to their classic 1995/96 change strip?

    FootyHeadlines.com

  • 14/32 Liverpool third

    Rumoured: Not much has been revealed of Liverpool's new third kit, but it has been claimed the club will wear a golden strip similar to the 2000/01 season.

    FootyHeadlines.com

  • 15/32 Manchester City home

    Confirmed: A classic Nike take acting as a tribute to the sixties title-winning side

    mancity.com

  • 16/32 Manchester City away

    Rumoured: These leaked pictures suggest Manchester City are going to go all Aston Villa with their away strip next season.

    FootyHeadlines.com

  • 17/32 Manchester City third

    Rumoured: More urban camouflage from Nike! Similar to Chelsea's rumoured new alternate strip, the neon blue is a winner.

    FootyHeadlines.com

  • 18/32 Manchester United home

    Rumoured: Could this be the new Manchester United home shirt?

    FootyHeadlines.com

  • 19/32 Manchester United away

    Confirmed: This away kit is a winner, with a stylish greyed out Manchester United crest.

    Manchester United

  • 20/32 Manchester United third

    Rumoured: What on earth?! This leaked United third kit appears to feature Morph and friends standing proud outside Old Trafford.

    Twitter

  • 21/32 Newcastle United home

    Confirmed: Newcastle's new home kit is a pleasingly retro effort and is worthy of a return to the Premier League.

    Getty

  • 22/32 Swansea home

    Confirmed: Joma will continue to sponsor Swansea for the 2017/18 season.

    Swansea

  • 23/32 Swansea away

    Confirmed: Swansea's awak kit adopts the colours of the Welsh national flag.

    Swansea

  • 24/32 Stoke City home

    Confirmed: Stoke's new home kit is very smart indeed and ditches the oversized white collar while featuring some new blue piping.

    stokecityfc.com

  • 25/32 Stoke City away

    Confirmed: But we're not so sure about the away kit. What is it with Macron and big white collars?!

    stokecityfc.com

  • 26/32 Tottenham Hotspur home

    Rumoured: Tottenham will be sponsored by Nike from next season onwards. Their leaked home shirt looks very England, though.

    FootyHeadlines.com

  • 27/32 Tottenham Hotspur away

    Rumoured: Nike look to be sticking to a classic colour palette for Tottenham's new away shirt.

    FootyHeadlines.com

  • 28/32 Tottenham Hotspur third

    Rumoured: Will Spurs be getting a purple camouflage kit for their season at Wembley Stadium?

    FootyHeadlines.com

  • 29/32 Watford home

    Confirmed: Watford have a new kit manufacturer for the new season. Adidas replace Dryworld.

    Adidas

  • 30/32 West Brom home

    Confirmed: Adidas also make West Brom's new strip, which features a block colour back.

    Adidas

  • 31/32 West Ham home

    Confirmed: West Ham's new home kit is a winner.

    West Ham

  • 32/32 West Ham away

    Confirmed: West Ham have opted for a stripped-back looking away kit.

    West Ham

Manchester United’s new home kit for the 2017/18 season appears to have been leaked.

The leaked design, which will once again be manufactured by Adidas, sees the club adopt a two button round collar. The club are now in the third year of their £750m decade-long deal with the German sportswear giants.

The three Adidas stripes return on the shoulders, while the sleeves feature white and black trim.

Chevrolet continue to sponsor the kit, with their logo featured prominently in the middle of the shirt.

The shorts of the new kit are rumoured to be white will the socks will be black – in keeping with the colour scheme of the new shirt, as well as the recently revealed away strip.

How Manchester United could line up next season

How Manchester United could line up next season

  • 1/12 How will United line up?

    Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

    Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia

    Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet.

    Getty Images

  • 4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly

    Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

    Getty Images

  • 5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof

    Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney

    Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho

    Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

  • 8/12 Centre-midfield – Eric Dier

    Mourinho is known to be a fan of the English centre-midfielder, who can also play in the heart of defence and at right-back. Daniel Levy has told United Dier will cost £50m but Spurs could be persuaded to sell for less if they sign another defender this summer.

    Getty

  • 9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba

    Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances.

    Getty

  • 11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic

    United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through.

    Getty

  • 12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata

    Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close.

    Getty

The new kits will be worn for the first time when United embark on their pre-season tour of the United States, which will kick off with a friendly against MLS outfit LA Galaxy at the StubHub Center, on July 15.

But do Manchester United have the nicest new strip? Check out the gallery above featuring every rumoured and confirmed kit for the 2017/18 season.

Comments