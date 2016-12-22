Antonio Valencia has earned himself a new Manchester United contract after impressing Jose Mourinho with his performances at right-back this season.

The Ecuadorian will have his contract extended until June 2018 according to The Sun, after his form earned him United’s player of the month for November and Mourinho gave it his blessing as he looks to bring in some competition at right-back as well.

Matteo Darmian had been expected to fill the right-back berth but has struggled since moving to England, leaving Valencia to be converted from winger to defender.

Valencia had been worried that United would not take up the option of an additional year in his existing contract.

However, Mourinho is still keen to strengthen his United squad in that position and has targeted Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo.

The 23-year-old has a £67m release clause but United are confident they can bring him in at a cut-price, closer to £25m.