Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe has said he was "chuffed" to have made his first full senior debut for the club against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon and relished the "opportunity" to take on Alexis Sanchez.

Although United succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates, the 19-year-old thrived in his role at right-back and held his own against the Chilean.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, the youngster revealed that manager Jose Mourinho had entrusted him with the task of keeping tabs on the forward all game long.

Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings



















































Player ratings We run the rule over the two teams.

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves. An impressive display. AFP/Getty Images

3/23 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 A composed performance from the 21-year-old who looks at home in a 3-4-2-1. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 Laurent Koscileny - 7 out of 10 A typically commanding performance. No Arsenal made more tackles than the skipper. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 out of 10 A good performance although he was exposed on a couple of occasions by the raw pace of Martial. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 9 out of 10 Superb. It's hard to believe this isn't his natural position. Has as many assists this season (seven) as in the previous five seasons combined. Getty Images

7/23 Aaron Ramsey - 7 out of 10 A bright performance from the Welshman. Getty Images

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 9 out of 10 Was very lucky with his goal. But made more passes and touched the ball more times than any other player on the pitch. Getty Images

9/23 Kieran Gibbs - 7 out of 10 Solid at the back and also enjoyed some lung-bursting runs further forward. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10 Still not at his best, although made a couple of smart slide-passes. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

11/23 Alexis Sanchez - 7 ouf of 10 A characteristically busy performance and harassed Axel Tuanzebe all afternoon. Getty Images

12/23 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Took his goal with confidence. Incredibly, he didn't misplace a pass all afternoon. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with either goal. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Axel Tuanzebe - 6 out of 10 Naturally, struggled in some departments and was guilty of straying out of position on a few occasions. But impressed in other areas. Made more tackles than any of his team-mates, for example. Getty Images

15/23 Chris Smalling - 5 out of 10 Looked a little short of match-fitness. Terrible marking led to Arsenal's second. Getty Images

16/23 Phil Jones - 5 out of 10 His poor marking was exposed by Arsenal on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 5 out of 10 Partially at fault for Arsenal's second goal. Barely strayed into Arsenal's half. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Ander Herrera - 5 out of 10 Made two important tackles but turned his back on Xhaka which handed Arsenal their first goal. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

19/23 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 Frequently overran in the middle although did make a number of interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Wayne Rooney - 6 out of 10 Had six shots: more than all of his team-mates combined. Only two forced Cech into making a save. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Juan Mata - 6 out of 10 Worked hard and his passing was good but received little support. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Didn't look particularly at home playing down the middle. Man Utd via Getty Images

23/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5 out of 10 A subdued performance and was withdrawn when United were chasing the game. AFP/Getty Images

And although Tuanzebe expressed his disappointment with the result, he admitted that he was “chuffed” to have been handed the opportunity to start for United as well as the responsibility of dealing with Sanchez.

“It’s all thanks to the manager because he gave me the opportunity,” he said. “We didn’t get the win, which is a disappointment, but I’m chuffed personally.

“At first, you see all the fans and you think ‘flipping heck’ but when the game starts, you lose yourself in it and concentrate on doing your job.

“The manager gave me one task: to stay with him [Alexis], and I seemed to do that quite well but again, we didn’t win so it doesn’t count as much.

“But it’s good to have the opportunity to play – the manager gives you a job and you have to show he can trust you for future games.”

Tuanzebe has been in and around the first-team squad since catching Mourinho’s eye in pre-season last summer, though his only previous senior outing prior to Sunday’s appearance came as a substitute in January’s Emirates FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic.

“You don’t have a time where you’re ready to play – you just have to be thrown into the deep end and if you can cope, you know you have confidence and you can fall back on it and think ‘yeah, I’ve played like that before and I can do it again’,” the youngster added.

“I feel in with the lads now. It also demonstrates to people that I can play and the lads have more trust in me, so it’s a good feeling.

“My goals now are to get as many minutes as I can until the end of the season and come back stronger for pre-season, to show the manager I’m here and one of the stronger candidates for next year’s team.”