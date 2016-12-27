Yaya sets the tone for City

The most important player in a Pep Guardiola team is the ‘organising midfielder’, which is why he moved so quickly to sign Ilkay Gundogan this summer. But with Gundogan out long term, City need a replacement, and who better than Yaya Toure?

He cannot play like he did in his 20s any more, but he proved at Hull City on Monday that he still has the brain and the skill for that role.

He completed more than 100 passes, giving City control of the game which they eventually broke open thanks to his penalty. He may only have six months left at City, but he clearly still has a lot to offer.

Giroud can still do it

Olivier Giroud is no longer first choice at Arsenal but he can still score goals that no-one else on his team can score. His headed winner with four minutes left against West Bromwich Albion was a classic Giroud goal, holding off Gareth McAuley and still getting enough power on the ball.

One month ago he did the same at Old Trafford, leaping in the last minute up at the far post to head in an equalising goal. Arsenal want to go in a new direction now, away from Giroud, and understandably so. But he still has unique skills and Arsenal are far more dangerous if he is their Plan B. Whether he is happy to be that is a different question.

1/22 Arsenal: Petr Cech – 6 out of 10 Saved from Rondon even though he was offside, but he deflected the ball into Yacob’s path from a corner than nearly cost Arsenal dearly. Getty

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 Willingness to get forward was in full display once again. Pulled Nyom wide that gave Özil the space to cross for the winner. Getty

3/22 Gabriel Paulista – 6 out of 10 An average game from a player who doesn’t fill you with confidence. Did nothing wrong, but then he didn’t have to face much. Getty

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Solid at the back and the limited threat from Rondon allowed him to venture back at times. One key challenge on McClean prevented a West Brom chance from developing. Getty

5/22 Kieran Gibbs – 6 out of 10 Good start as he linked up with Mesut Özil. Booked in the second half for a late challenge on Claudio Yacob after letting the ball get away from him, and was limping thereafter that led to his replacement. Getty

6/22 Francis Coquelin – 7 out of 10 Provided a solid shield for the back four and appears to be taking the defensive duties when partnered with Xhaka. Of the two, he’s definitely the one who’s performing better right now. Getty

7/22 Granit Xhaka – 6 out of 10 Still hasn’t settled in this side and questions of his suitability to Arsenal are beginning to surface. Needs a standout performance soon to silence the doubters. Getty

8/22 Alexis Sanchez – 7 out of 10 Shot after a mazy run from midfield was pushed clear by Foster. Cracked the ball against the post with the goal at his mercy. Looked frustrated with Arsenal’s struggles and was guilty of trying to do it all himself. Foster won the battle against him, but it could have been so different had he not struck the post from close range. Getty

9/22 Mesut Özil – 7 out of 10 Poor second pass in a one-two with Sanchez summed up his day, until he decided to come to the party and crossed for Giroud to head in. Defensively, he looked more active in tracking back,. Which may have come from the criticism he received last week. Getty

10/22 Alex Iwobi – 5 out of 10 Looked out of sync with his teammates in attack. Flicked the ball over the bar when he should have hit the target and was replaced with 20 minutes to go by Lucas Perez. Getty

11/22 Olivier Giroud – 8 out of 10 Booked for an off-the-ball pull and could’ve been reprimanded for an immediate clash with Yacob after the restart, although replays showed it wasn’t his fault. Kept his head where he may have lost it in the past though and it paid off as he out-wrestled McAuley to head in a very un-Arsenal-like goal. Getty

12/22 West Brom: Ben Foster – 9 out of 10 Dealt with Sanchez’s testing shot well to clear to safety. Even better double-save in the second half to parry Iwobi’s effort and then deny Sanchez by diving at his feet. Remained on his feet long enough to save from Giroud with his left foot, and also kept Ramsey at bay late on. Despite conceding, he was the best player on the pitch by a mile. Getty

13/22 Craig Dawson – 6 out of 10 Faced an early onslaught down his channel as Gibbs showed his willingness to come forward. Reacted well though by showing the Arsenal man inside, which left him with nowhere to go on his weaker foot. Getty

14/22 Jonny Evans – 6 out of 10 Showed his experience when he tried to calm things down at the back and keep hold of possession, though it was to no avail. Getty

15/22 Gareth McAuley – 5 out of 10 Crunching tackle on Alexis Sanchez early on let the Chilean know he was being watched, but that physicality deserted him in the closing stages as Giroud wrestled him out of the way to head in the winner. Getty

16/22 Allan Nyom – 6 out of 10 Rampaging run forwards resulted in nothing, though not through a lack of effort. Had plenty on his plate with Bellerin repeatedly coming forward, though he coped well. Getty

17/22 Claudio Yacob – 5 out of 10 Fired a glorious chance midway through the second half over the bar when he should have scored. Blocked a shot at goal from Iwobi that looked goal-bound. Getty

18/22 Darren Fletcher – 5 out of 10 Fairly anonymous as the defence repeatedly lumped the ball up-field and missed out the midfield. Getty

19/22 Nacer Chadli – 4 out of 10 Needed to get forwards more to help out Rondon and offer him some support. Taken off by Tony Pulis after an hour for James McClean having put in another disappointing performance. Getty

20/22 Matty Phillips – 6 out of 10 From a defensive point of view he did his job well to protect Dawson and track back when Gibbs went forward. Offensively…the less said the better. Getty

21/22 Chris Brunt – 5 out of 10 As with Phillips, a lot of his responsibilities lay in tracking back, and tiredness got the better of him when he didn’t do so for the winner that allowed Özil the time and space to cross. Getty

22/22 Salomon Rondon – 6 out of 10 Tried to take on Gabriel as the weaker link at the back for Arsenal. Flicked a header into the arms of Cech in the first half. Caught offside when the ball was headed into his path but Cech saved regardless. Had the unenviable task of leading a one-man task, but did little of note. Getty

What does Mkhitaryan mean for Rooney?

Four straight league wins makes this Manchester United’s best run since April 2015, back in Louis van Gaal’s first season at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho has got the balance right, with a team that can dominate possession, getting the most out of his two stars, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and a potential third in Henirkh Mkhitaryan.

Absent from yesterday though was Wayne Rooney, the United captain struggling with a muscle problem. If Rooney and Mkhitaryan are to compete for one place on the team it is not much of a competition, now that the Armenian looks to have adjusted to the pace of the English game. The questions about Rooney’s future will continue.

Bilic's gamble pays off

After West Ham United lost 5-1 to Arsenal on 3 December, Slaven Bilic decided to hammer his players in the press conference. He said they had “lost their intensity” and that they were not too good to go down. It felt like the last roll of the dice from a man who was losing the dressing room. But it worked.

Slaven Bilic's dressing down has had the desired effect on his players (Getty)



West Ham have not lost since, drawing at Anfield before beating Burnley, Hull City and now Swansea City. Their injured players are returning and suddenly they look like a functioning team again, which is a genuine achievement after that Arsenal game.

Chelsea cope without Costa or Kante

What is so impressive about this Chelsea team is that they are not even over-dependent on individuals. Yesterday they batted away Bournemouth without Diego Costa or N’Golo Kante, two of the lynchpins down the middle of the team. Even Eden Hazard or David Luiz, their next best players, could be plausibly replaced within this system. This team is a triumph of coaching, tactics and management, a unit first and foremost, thanks to the remarkably quick fruits of Antonio Conte’s work.

It would take a catastrophic injury crisis, rather than just one or two missing, to stop them from winning the title from here.

Burnley keep it going at home

Burnley have a simple plan to stay up, and it is going very well. They have only taken one point in away games this season, the worst record in the division. But they are more than half way to keeping themselves up through their home record alone.

Yesterday they did enough to beat Middlesbrough 1-0, Andre Gray forcing a mistake from Victor Valdes to win the game. That was their sixth home league win this year, one more than Manchester City have. Teams tend to need 10 league wins to avoid relegation. Four more will do it for Sean Dyche even if they lose every other away game this season.

Sean Dyche gestures to his side during Burnley's win over Middlesbrough ( Getty )

Leicester’s hard new reality

Swansea City, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Manchester City: spot the odd one out. Those are the only four teams that reigning champions Leicester City have beaten in the Premier League this season. It is a list that speaks to the drastically new reality for Leicester, one in which they are in the Champions League knockout rounds, and also in a relegation fight.

But it is also a list which shows the remarkable naivety of Guardiola’s high-line against Jamie Vardy’s pace. Ronald Koeman had a counter-attacking plan and it was far more effective, earning a deserved 2-0 win on Boxing Day.