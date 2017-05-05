Manchester United are yet to move into ‘top gear’ in their Europa League campaign, according to the former England manager Glenn Hoddle.

Jose Mourinho’s side took a significant step towards this month’s final in Stockholm by beating Celta Vigo 1-0 away from home in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday.

Marcus Rashford’s curling free-kick was all that was required to comfortably see off an average Celta, and Hoddle believes the standard of opposition in European football’s second-tier competition has not tested United.

1/12 Manchester United player ratings How did United's players perform in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final? AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10 Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses. Getty Images

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral. AFP/Getty Images

8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez. Getty Images

9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty. Getty Images

10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home. Getty Images

12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though. AFP/Getty Images

“They weren't as free flowing and controlling in that game as you would expect from Manchester United,” he said while analysing United’s victory on ITV.

“For me, I still see them as not in top gear yet, and in this trophy, the opposition they have played, they have only needed to get into third gear. I am waiting for them to go into top gear.

“In the second leg, if Celta Vigo get an early goal, I think United will go through the gears and trounce them.”



United reached the last-four of this year’s Europa League after edging past Anderlecht, who took Mourinho’s men to extra time at Old Trafford before succumbing to another Rashford goal.

Paul Ince, the former United midfielder appearing alongside Hoddle, suggested that United could struggle at home once again when Celta visit for next week’s second leg.

United have drawn 10 Premier League home games this season, with five of those draws coming against teams currently in the bottom half.

“I just think at Old Trafford they seem to struggle, like in the Anderlecht game, I think it will be a tough game.

“Celta Vigo, in the semi-final of the Europa League, they looked in awe of Manchester United today, they were a poor team for the semi-final of the Europa League.”