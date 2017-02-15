Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick will not be available for Manchester United's last-32 Europa League clash with St Etienne on Thursday night, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The pair have been ruled out for the first leg of the last-32 tie in order to "protect" both players from minor 'muscular problems'.

Defender Phil Jones will also miss tomorrow night's game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained against Hull.

Marcos Rojo is expected to return, however. The Argentine was substituted against Leicester on February 5 but is now available for selection.

Speaking in his Wednesday press conference, Mourinho said: “Phil is still recovering from the injury of the Wigan match."

“Wayne and Michael are, I don’t want to say injures, because I don’t think we are talking about injuries.

“We are speaking about little muscular problem and protection of these problems, so all three are out tomorrow and, apart from that, everything is alright.”

Rooney missed United's 3-0 victory against Leicester earlier this month through illness but returned to the bench for the side's more recent 2-0 defeat of Watford at the weekend.

Mourinho was careful in branding the experienced duo 'injured' when questioned, but confirmed that neither would take to the field against the Ligue 1 side.

Luke Shaw remains a notable absentee as he struggles to reclaim his spot in the United starting XI. Mourinho has now overlooked Shaw for a fourth successive match, raising fresh questions over the United left-back's future.

"He's not playing tomorrow," Mourinho said. "Because my team is playing well and I am happy with my back four, and I'm going to repeat (Antonio) Valencia, (Eric) Bailly, (Chris) Smalling, (Daley) Blind."