Ryan Giggs has played down speculation linking Gareth Bale with a future move to Manchester United, stating that he does not believe the Welshman has any desire to leave the Bernabeu.

Bale was targeted by former United manager David Moyes in the summer of 2013 but lost out to Real who signed the ex-Tottenham winger for £85m in a world record deal.

The 27-year-old has gone on win two Champions League titles and a Copa del Rey trophy with the La Liga side, and recently signed a new contract with the club that will keep him in the Spanish capital until June 2022.

Speaking to BBC Wales, Giggs said it would be “great” to see Bale join United – but he cannot see a move happening any time soon.

"He looks happy at Real Madrid,” he said. “I don't think he's going anywhere at the moment.

"From a fan's point of view, it would be great to see him back in the Premier League. The United fans would love to see him at Old Trafford.

"You talk about the big clubs and United is up there, but while he's happy there [at Madrid], I can't see him leaving."

Bales’ season took an early set back after suffering an ankle injury late last November.

The Welshman returned following 88 days of recuperation and scored against Espanyol at the weekend, just 13 minutes into play.

Bale is now expected to be fully fit for Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland on March 24.

"He's [Bale] such a big player for Wales,” Giggs added. “He's always the one that can make the difference.

"He's done it time and time again. When the pressure's on him to produce, he produces."

