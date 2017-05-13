Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals three key areas he has needed to improve since joining Manchester United

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed the three key areas he needed to adapt since making his Premier League debut with Manchester United at the start of the season.

The 27-year-old signed from Borussia Dortmund for £26.3m last summer but struggled to life at Old Trafford and was hauled off after only 45 minutes of his full debut against Manchester City and failed to make another league appearance for nearly two months after it.

The bulk of Mkhitaryan’s best performances have been reserved for the Europa League as he has helped United reach this month’s final in Stockholm after edging past Celta Vigo on Thursday night.

1/11 Sergio Romero – 7 out of 10 Continues to deputise well. Deserves to start the final, despite suggestion that Jose Mourinho could reinstate David de Gea.

2/11 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Quieter than we have come to expect, perhaps still feeling the effects of fatigue, but the occasions did not demand his marauding runs from full-back.

3/11 Eric Bailly – 4 out of 10 The red card is debateable but to raise his hands was daft. Misses the final.

4/11 Daley Blind – 4 out of 10 Looked extremely uncomfortable for most of the evening, but particularly in the opening exchanges. A poor showing at centre-back.

5/11 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Guilty, like Blind, of a nervy start but unlike his team-mate he recovered well. Still caught out on occasion.

6/11 Ander Herrera – 5 out of 10 Spoiled a decent display by needlessly leaving Facundo Roncaglia for Celta’s equaliser.

7/11 Marouane Fellaini – 7 out of 10 That he should score the goal sealing United’s place in a Europa League final nicely sums up the last few years of life at Old Trafford but in all fairness, did well on this occasion.

8/11 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 More peripheral than the other members of United’s attack.

9/11 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 A good display, featuring several moments of neat creative play in the first half.

10/11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 out of 10 Not at his best, but showed neat feet in the build-up to Fellaini’s goal. Failed to track much of Celta’s threatening wing-play.

11/11 Marcus Rashford – 8 out of 10 Superb cross to set up Fellaini’s opener and arguably should have had two of his own.

However, while he is adept at handling the demands of European football, he admitted he is still learning about the Premier League and noted that pace, quickness and strength are the key areas he needed to adapt.

Speaking to Inside United, Mkhitaryan, who has scored 10 goals this season, said: “What have I learned? I think the pace, the quickness and the strength because, being here, you have to adapt to the English Premier League and to the football. That is what I am doing now.

“I am really different on the football pitch. I try to be like a beast or a monster! I fight for every ball and try to do my best.

“Outside of the pitch, I am more quiet and more humble, and I don't like to be very aggressive or anything like that.”