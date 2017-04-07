Jesse Lingard has expressed his delight at signing a new contract at Manchester United and says the pursuit of silverware encouraged him to commit his future to Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old signed a new and improved deal with the club on Thursday night that will keep him at United until 2021.

With the club since the age of seven, the winger established himself in the first-team under Louis van Gaal last season after several loan spells away from Old Trafford.

Lingard ended the campaign by netting the winner in the FA Cup final and this term scored at Wembley in United's Community Shield and EFL Cup triumphs.

Speaking to MUTV about the new contract, Lingard insisted that it is the drive to win silverware with United that led to his renewal.

"I am obviously over the moon and very happy," Lingard said.

"Me and my family worked hard to get me to where I am and the hard work now starts again.

"We know Manchester United's history and the fact the club is known for winning trophies. That is why I signed again.

"We want more silverware like we have had over the last two years.

"We know [Jose Mourinho's] resume and the fact he has won a lot of trophies. It is obviously great to work under him. He has put trust in the young players this season."

On his FA Cup-winning goal against Crystal Palace in 2016, Lingard added: "That goal is at the top at the moment. It was a very important season for us to come out with a trophy.

"Last season I had to work hard to get into the team. I did that and I have got to crack on this season as well.

"I have come on and progressed each season. I think the [pre-season] tours have helped me in that respect and going out on loan."

Lingard's deal is reported to be worth £100,000-a-week and comes after blossoming late at Old Trafford, having been farmed out on loan to Leicester, Birmingham, Brighton and Derby.

He always looked likely to sign an extension at United and manager Jose Mourinho was delighted to see him put pen to paper.

Lingard has been at United from the age of seven (Getty)



"Jesse has been with the club since the age of seven," he said.

"He has good intelligence which, when combined with his energy and ability, makes for a player with a great future ahead of him.

"Jesse is a popular member of the squad and I am delighted he has signed a new contract."

