Luke Shaw was disappointed with Jose Mourinho's criticism of him in the defeat to Watford and will not get the chance to make amends in Manchester United's EFL Cup match at Northampton due to a slight groin tear.

What looked to be an exciting new chapter at Old Trafford got off to a dream start under the Portuguese, with Community Shield glory followed by three successive Premier League wins.

Things have gone awry since returning from the international break, though, with the derby defeat at home to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City compounded by their Europa League opener away to Feyenoord ending in a late loss.

The Red Devils slipped to a third straight defeat in eight days on Sunday as Watford ran out 3-1 victors, after which Mourinho said "some individuals probably feel the pressure and responsibility too much".

Shaw was singled out for his positioning as Camilo Zuniga re-established Watford's lead - something the England left-back is understood to be irritated about, especially given the manager had indicated such comments about individuals would be kept in-house.

The 21-year-old is still making his way back to his best after missing the majority of the previous campaign following a horrific double leg break in a Champions League match at PSV Eindhoven last September.

Shaw has picked up the odd niggle so far this season, leading him to withdraw from England's World Cup qualifier in Slovakia and miss last week's trip to Holland to play Feyenoord.

1/22 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves, looked good in the air from set pieces and could do very little about the close range goal – all round it was a good performance from the Brazilian. Getty Images

2/22 Craig Cathcart - 6 out of 10 Done the simple things well and supplied a key element to a very strong Watford defence. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 Sebastian Prodl - 8 out 10 Was an influence defensively and going forward. He won a large amount of aerial balls and looked strong in his tackles throughout. Fantastic performance. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Miguel Britos 6 out 10 He done well with the ball at his feet, but he was getting caught out from time to time by the United forwards. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Daryl Janmaat - 6 out of 10 His effort rate was faultless throughout, and he got a good assist. He done well today and held his own. Getty Images

6/22 Valon Behrami 6 out of 10 Dealt with Pogba well and patrolled the pitch well. He looked strong and comfortable in possession. Getty Images

7/22 Etienne Capoue 7 out of 10 He continued this seasons fine form today, as he terrorised the United defence all dya and got a goal as a reward for his efforts. Getty Images

8/22 Jose Holebas 6 out of 10 He dealt with Rashford well and looked strong defensively throughout. There was a joyous simplicity about his defending that closed down a number of United attacks. Getty Images

9/22 Roberto Pereyra - 6 out of 10 He done well whilst in possession and proved a problem for the United defence, but from time to time he was making the wrong passing decisions. Getty Images

10/22 Troy Deeney - 8 out of 10 He won numerous headers throughout, looked energetic throughout and scored the final penalty to seal the deal. Getty Images

11/22 Odion Ighalo - 7 out of 10 Despite an early open-goal miss, he put a fantastic shift in for his side and his work rate is faultless. Getty Images

12/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 After repeating his mid week mistake, there is certainly room for improvement when it comes to his decision making. Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Looked quick and strong – he done the simple things right but passes at times were sloppy. Getty Images

14/22 Erc Bailly - 6 out of 10 He didn’t see too much of the ball, but when was in possession, he looked comfortable and confident. His positioning was sometimes questionable. Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling - 4 out of 10 After being brought into the side for his aerial ability, he failed to beat the Watford strikers and lost a number of balls in the air. Getty Images

16/22 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 His speed was crucial today and he made a number of important challenges – looked good. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Was brought into the side to patrol the middle of the park and win the aerial balls – but he was repeatedly beat in the air and made a number of questionably/risky challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Paul Pogba - 4 out of 10 Despite an early strike hitting the woodwork, he struggled to find his feet and prove why he is the worlds most expensive signing. Passes were sloppy and his challenges were clumbsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out 10 Looked confident and was causing a threat until he was subbed for a head injury. Getty Images

20/22 Wayne Rooney - 5 out of 10 Looked uncomfortable in his new position, but started to find his feet as the game progressed. Looked uncomfortable in possession and lacked attacking prowess. Getty Images

21/22 Marcus Rashford - 6 out of 10 Looked lost on the wing and struggled to prove his potential, but his goal brang his side a glimpse of hope. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 5 out of 10 He had a few chances, but was unable to convert. He wasn’t as involved as a player like Zlatan shoud be – he needs to do better. Getty Images

Press Association Sport understands the left-back had a groin complaint scanned on Tuesday, with the results showing a slight tear that makes him 50-50 for Saturday's Premier League clash with reigning champions Leicester.

While not as bad as first thought, the injury will rule the full-back out of Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round tie at Northampton - a match Anthony Martial is also a doubt for after being forced off at Watford.

The France forward clashed heads with Daryl Janmaat in the 27th minute of Sunday's game. Seven minutes later Martial lost the ball in the build-up to Watford's opener and four minutes after that he was substituted, still appearing to be feeling the effects of the earlier collision of heads.

United's preview for Wednesday's match states he "will be assessed" and the striker posted an update on Tuesday morning.

"Feel much better today," he wrote on Facebook. "Thanks for all your support and your messages!"

