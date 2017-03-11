Jose Mourinho has expressed his desire to stay at Manchester United for the long haul after revealing he is "really happy" at the club.

The United manager signed a four-year deal last May to keep him at Old Trafford until 2020.

Although Mourinho has failed to stay more than three years at any one club, the Portuguese hopes to buck this trend with United - despite the expectations to succeed that come with managing one of the most successful clubs in English football history.

When asked if he intends to stay around on a long-term basis, Mourinho said: “I would like to.

“I love the club. I feel like I am here for much more time because the connection is so good with everyone.

“I think the hard part is the expectation the club is used to it because of the club's history. I am a little bit guilty of it because I am used to winning trophies at every club.

"The relation between our true potential and the expectations we create there is a gap and that gap is the most difficult thing.”

Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea last season in his second spell at the club, despite clinching the 2015 Premier League title and League Cup with the Blues.

Because of such an experience, the 54-year-old acknowledges that any long-term projects can be a tall order.

“When I came back to Chelsea I thought I was going to stay," he added. "I gave my word that I was going to stay until you want. I say the same thing with Manchester United.

“I am really happy here and I really enjoy working here so I give my word I am going to stay here until the owners and the board don't want me to stay here.”