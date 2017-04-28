Jose Mourinho damned Louis van Gaal with faint praise in the aftermath of the torrid goalless draw against Manchester City which keeps his team’s hopes of a top four finish intact, ahead of Swansea City’s arrival at Old Trafford this weekend.

“I think Louis van Gaal left here a good group of boys with very good relations between them, and that I got in my hands,” he said. “I think they missed happiness, they missed trust, they missed belief, they missed this extra bit that brings resilience [that] brings you fight.” That’s a lot of missing commodities. Mourinho, needless to say, feels he has introduced them all.

The commitment to keeping City out, in a game for which Manchester United showed no second half attacking ambition whatsoever, bore out what Mourinho says about spirit. More of the same will be needed, given United’s depleted midfield and defence for a five-game run which they enter two points off Liverpool with a game in hand but facing Arsenal, Tottenham and Southampton while also still circumnavigating the Europa League.

Manchester City 0 Manchester United 0 player ratings







23 show all Manchester City 0 Manchester United 0 player ratings











































1/23 Manchester derby player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. AFP/Getty Images

2/23 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 A typically erratic performance. Came haring off his line to pat a cross down directly into the path of a United attacker in the first-half. Subbed late on with an apparent hamstring injury. Getty Images

3/23 Pablo Zabaleta - 6 out of 10 Twice skinned by Rashford. But like Kolarov on the opposite flank, did well going forward. Getty Images

4/23 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 An assured performance from City's captain. Coped well against the pace of Rashford and made a couple of important blocks, too. Getty Images

5/23 Nicolas Otamendi - 6 out of 10 Struggled desperately against Rashford's pace. But impressed in possession and looks a far better player when sat alongside Kompany. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Aleksander Kolarov - 7 out of 10 Looked shaky when defending but did well going forward. Had a couple of good long-range shots and his crosses into the box were deadly. Getty Images

7/23 Yaya Toure - 6 out of 10 Performed better than Fernandinho and did well when in possession. But neither side truly won the midfield battle. Getty Images

8/23 Fernandinho - 5 out of 10 A poor performance from the Brazilian. Made a number of unnecessary fouls and - remarkably - failed to make a single tackle all evening. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10 Lively throughout but spurned a couple of good opportunities. Guilty of nervously shooting on goal when played through in the first-half. Getty Images

10/23 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 A fine performance from the Belgian. Dominated Herrera, made life difficult for Carrick and Fellaini and was unlucky not to score with a couple of powerful long-range drives. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Leroy Sane - 6 out of 10 Looked dangerous with the ball at his feet and had the better of Valencia. But drifted out of the game in the second-half. Getty Images

12/23 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 One of City's best players and impressed with his direct running, although should have done better given the number of chances he had. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 7 out of 10 Made a number of smart stops as City peppered him with shots from all over the place. Getty Images

14/23 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Sloppy in possession. Barely ventured forward all evening. Getty Images

15/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 One of United's better players. Dealt with the pace of Sane well and could be seen beckoning Valencia and Blind into position throughout the night. Getty Images

16/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Given the tough task of marking Aguero. Failed to keep the Argentinian quiet and his positioning left a lot to be desired. Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Had a tough evening. His problems largely stemmed from his insistence at staying in a deep position, meaning he was frequently isolated by City's attack. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Michael Carrick- 6 out of 10 At 35, it's not surprising that he struggled playing in a three-man midfield up against the pace of Sterling and De Bruyne. Largely solid but left for dead by the latter on two occasions in particular. Man Utd via Getty Images

19/23 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Made twice as many tackles in the middle of the park as any of his United colleagues. But was then sent off in utterly farcical circumstances, completely losing his head and making life difficult for his team-mates late on. Getty Images

20/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Occasionally guilty of over-playing the ball in his own half. Also missed United's best chance of the match when he met Rashford's deep free-kick at the back post, only to head wide. Getty Images

21/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 A very quiet night for Mkhitaryan. Like Martial, worked hard and dropped deep when needed, but did little of merit offensively. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the Frenchman. Had a fine run forward early on and was always willing to drop deep to lend a hand to his defence. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Terrorised the City defence with his pace and willingness to run at his man. But ultimately starved of service and given little to work with. AFP/Getty Images

Marouane Fellaini, for whom the FA are considering a four-game domestic ban for failing to leave the field when given a straight red card, has contributed to a midfield personnel crisis, as well as the defensive problems Mourinho has rehearsed so often.

Paul Pogba will also be missing again on Saturday, along with Juan Mata and Mourinho did not reject the notion that Wayne Rooney in midfield might be a consideration. “Yes, he's an option. We don't have [any other players there]. We have [Ander] Herrera and [Michael] Carrick and nothing else.”

The manager rejected the idea that allowing Morgan Schneiderlin to leave for Everton had been a mistake, though on hindsight it does seem one. “To have lots of players without play is something that the players don't want. We didn't tell Morgan: ‘We want to sell you’, Morgan asked and said 'please sell me, I want to go and play every game', so sometimes there is always this dilemma of keep a bigger squad, but then the players don't want to stay.”



With Mourinho holding out little prospect of 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe plugging the central defensive gap against Swansea, he joked that it may be a case of the manager himself playing. "In this moment Eric [Bailly] is the only option we have. I have to speak with [him and Daley Blind] see how they are, see how they feel. I'm also training hard in the gym so I can also be an option. Mourinho and Tuanzebe against Swansea.”

United’s Blitz spirit is their strength. There has been pitifully little panache about the the way they have equalled their own record of 24 matches unbeaten in a single Premier League season but you’d have to bet against their performance levels dipping. That can’t be said of Arsenal and Liverpool – the two utterly unpredictable sides Mourinho says are also in the mix for the fourth Champions League spot.

What lies beyond this attritional fight to the death is the $60,000 question. Resilience will take a team only so far. United, much like City, have lacked players who can devastate opponents and will need them if next season is not to be much like this one.

“Next July 9, when we meet again for next season, is a strong group, so the new players, when they will arrive, will find a group more ready to go for big things,” Mourinho said. Easier said than done.